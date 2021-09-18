A loud noise rattled Shenandoah County residents on Friday morning, but if anyone knows the cause they're keeping quiet.
The Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue Department received more than 100 calls around 10:30 a.m. from people saying they had heard a loud boom, Deputy Chief Bill Streett said Friday.
The calls primarily came from the Edinburg area but also came from as far south as Orkney Springs as well as the north end of the county, Streett said.
Crews explored the areas within Shenandoah County and found nothing conclusive as to what caused the loud sound, Streett said, and there have been no reports of any damage.
The sound reportedly was much louder than someone simply shooting off fireworks, Streett said.
Sheriff's Department officials called the U.S. Geological Survey, which tracks earthquakes worldwide, and it had no record of any earthquake activity in the area, Streett said.
Another theory was that it was a sonic boom, caused by shock waves when an object flies faster than the speed of sound, Streett said.
A fighter jet can do that, Streett said, and fighter jets have been known to fly through the mountainside of the Signal Knob area in Strasburg.
So the department called Langley Air Force Base, in Hampton, to see if they had any fighter jets out that might be flying over the area, but base officials offered no insight as to what could have caused the boom, Streett said.
According to the National Weather Service at around 10:20 a.m. a satellite of picked up some sort of activity in West Virginia between Moorefield and Baker, said Connor Belak, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
But he doesn't know if it was lightening or something else, said Belak, adding that there was no weather activity in Edinburg.
The activity was so small, it could have been a miscalculation by the satellite, Michael Souza, another meteorologist added. There was no weather activity west of the Blue Ridge Mountains on Friday morning, Souza said.
A message left with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) public affairs department was not immediately returned Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.