Life chain

Line Chain participants line Amherst Street in Winchester on Sunday afternoon "for unborn children, [and] mothers & fathers victimized by abortion." About 110 people took part. This marks the 36th year for the National Life Chain event. "It was NOT a quiet Sunday afternoon on Winchester's Amherst Street," according to participant Margaret Barbe. "But the noise didn't come from the pro-life demonstrators who stood in silence or quietly prayed and sang. No, the noise came from the honking horns that blared in solidarity as vehicles traveled through the 100 to 110 Life Chain participants lining both sides of the road."

 Provided photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.