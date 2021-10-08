Line Chain participants line Amherst Street in Winchester on Sunday afternoon "for unborn children, [and] mothers & fathers victimized by abortion." About 110 people took part. This marks the 36th year for the National Life Chain event. "It was NOT a quiet Sunday afternoon on Winchester's Amherst Street," according to participant Margaret Barbe. "But the noise didn't come from the pro-life demonstrators who stood in silence or quietly prayed and sang. No, the noise came from the honking horns that blared in solidarity as vehicles traveled through the 100 to 110 Life Chain participants lining both sides of the road."