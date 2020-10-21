WINCHESTER — More than 22,000 people have already voted in the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties, according to area elections officials.
That's a local record for ballots cast before Election Day.
Votes have been cast early in-person or by absentee ballot.
This is the first time Virginians have been able to vote early in-person without needing a reason to do so, which is a result of legislation passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. Early in-person voting in Virginia began Sept. 18 — 45 days before the Nov. 3 election — and ends Oct. 31. Voting is taking place at voter registration offices or satellite locations. Voting by mail (absentee ballot) began on the same date in the commonwealth. Locally, more than 13,000 absentee ballots have been requested so far. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Friday.
Contributing to the surge in early voting, both locally and nationwide, are concerns about the coronavirus pandemic — some people don't want to go to the polls on Election Day for fear of exposure to COVID-19 — and intense interest in the presidential election.
As of Monday, 9,375 of Frederick County's 64,243 registered voters had voted early in-person at the county voter registration office at 107 N. Kent St. or a satellite location at at 261-263 Sunnyside Plaza Drive, according to Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske. An additional 9,030 voters have received a ballot via mail. Of those, 5,500 have been completed and returned.
In the last presidential election in 2016, Frederick County had 3,471 voters cast their ballots prior to Election Day, so this year's number represent a major increase, Venskoske said.
In Winchester, more than 3,000 of its 17,597 registered voters had voted early in-person as of Monday, Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said. Of the absentee ballots the city has issued so far by mail, 1,179 have been completed and returned, while 1,098 have not.
In Clarke County, 2,087 of its 11,692 registered voters had voted early in-person as of noon Tuesday, according to Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman. Of the 1,800 ballots Clarke County has issued so far by mail, 1,200 have been completed and returned, she said.
Voter registration numbers also are up in all three localities.
Virginia's deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election was originally Oct. 13, but the date was extended until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15 after an accidentally severed fiber optic cable in Chesterfield County caused the state's online voter registration system to shut down.
Frederick County is reporting 64,243 registered voters. It had 56,287 registered voters for the 2016 presidential election, 59,551 for the November 2019 election and 60,952 in April.
Winchester is reporting 17,597 registered voters. It had 15,942 registered voters in 2016, 16,458 in 2019 and 16,571 in January.
Clarke County is reporting 11,692 registered voters. It had 10,761 registered voters in 2016 and 11,033 in 2019.
To receive a ballot by mail by the Friday deadline, contact your voter registration office or go online at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
When the ballot arrives, carefully follow the instructions to complete and return. Ballots should be returned to your respective voter registration office by mail or in person. Voter registrars will accept ballots in person until 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Mailed ballots will be accepted until noon the Friday after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
For more information, contact your local voter registration office:
- Frederick County: 540-665-5660
- Winchester: 540-545-7910
- Clarke County: 540-955-5168
