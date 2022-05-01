WINCHESTER — Saturday morning's cool temperature and low humidity made for smooth running at the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Valley Health 10K.
Seven hundred forty-four people ranging in age from 7 to 85 competed in the race, which, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first held since 2019.
Saturday's 10K was also the first overseen by the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department.
"We thought it would be a great endeavor for Parks and Rec to help out Apple Blossom and put on some races for them," said the department's superintendent of recreation, Andrew Keefauver. "It's fantastic to get everybody back out and be active again."
The top finisher Saturday in the men's division was Shamrock Keter, 21, of Chapel Hill, N.C., who turned in a time of 30:49. The winner of the women's division was Sarah Naibei, 23, of Chapel Hill, who crossed the finish line at 34:07 and was the fifth person overall to complete the course. Keter and Naibei, both of whom were competing in the first Apple Blossom 10K, each won $800 for their first-place finishes.
Sila Kiptoo, 26, of Chapel Hill, was the second-place finisher in the men's division, registering a time of 31:06 and winning $600. Rounding out the Top 5 were Kevin Shirk, 42, of Stephenson (32:26, $500), Bryan Morseman, 36, of Wheeler, N.Y. (32:32, $400), and Mohamed Taha, 35, of Winchester (34:26, $300).
"I've never scored in the Top 3," an out-of-breath Shirk said after crossing the finish line. "It was great."
Shirk — the former head cross country coach at Millbrook and current head coach at Loudoun Valley — was the first local runner in the men's division to finish the race, which earned him an extra prize of $300. Completing the Top 3 for local runners was Taha, who won an extra $200, and Tyler Cox-Philyaw, 24, of Winchester, who picked up $100 with a clock time of 34:48. He was sixth among men and seventh overall.
"I ran it (the Apple Blossom 10K) when I was a sophomore in high school. I ran a 34:10, I think," said Cox-Philyaw, a Millbrook graduate and former College of William & Mary runner who is now an assistant cross country and track coach at James Wood. "But I took four or five years off from racing. This is my first race back."
Second place in the women's division went to Rebecca Wychock, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., who had a clock time of 40:37 and won $600. She was followed by Megan Hansen, 42, of Middletown (40:54, $500), Courtney Thompson, 30, of Boyce (42:23, $400), and Danielle Koelker, 31, of Winchester (42:26, $300).
Among local runners, Hansen earned the top prize of $300. Second place went to Thompson, who added $200 to her winnings, and third was won by Koelker, who picked up an extra $100.
In the master's division for runners age 40 and older, the men's winner was Paul Kingston, 41, of Arlington (37:30), and the women's title went to Marcia Lingo, 43, of Winchester (47:38). Both runners won $200.
Age group winners in the men's division were Finn Slaughter, 14, of Winchester (14 and under, 43:41), the Kids Bloomin' Mile runner-up on Friday; Sherando sophomore Dylan McGraw, 15, of Stephens City (15 to 19, 37:22); Cox-Philyaw (20 to 24, 34:48); Jesse Bixler, 27, of Berryville (25 to 29, 39:42); James Lum, 34, of Richmond (30 to 34, 37:58); Benjamin Dillard, 38, of Stephenson (35 to 39, 37:35); Porter Thomsen, 40, of Winchester (40 to 44, 38:11); Jonny Bromilow, 45, of Darwen, England, United Kingdom (45 to 49, 41:05); Brian White, 50, of Winchester (50 to 54, 44:12); Brad Herrington, 55, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania (55 to 59, 40:39); John Volinsky, 61, of Winchester (60 to 64, 48:12); Michael Zawadzki, 65, of Boyce (65 to 69, 50:09); Christopher Arey, 71, of Fredericksburg (70 to 74, 51:36); and Ed Mayhew, 76, of Winchester (75 to 79, 58:30).
Age group winners for the women were Sherando freshman Cassidy Crittenden, 14, of Stephens City (14 and under, 47:43); Millbrook junior Madison Murphy, 16, of Winchester (15 to 19, 42:47); Lauren Schrank, 23, of Cross Junction (20 to 24, 44:02); Kirsten Whitaker, 28, of Winchester (25 to 29, 43:56); Sarah Thompson, 33, of Capon Bridge, W.Va. (30 to 34, 42:46); Emily Warner, 38, of Winchester (35 to 39, 44:30); Jamie Marshall, 40, of Front Royal (40 to 44, 49:23); Julie Smith, 45, of Stephens City (45 to 49, 49:44); Elizabeth Moseley, 50, of Winchester (50 to 54, 50:30); Sonia Thomas, 55, of Chapel Hill (55 to 59, 53:35); Carolyn Wilson, 62, of Millwood (60 to 64, 54:26); Stephanie Danahy, 65, of Winchester (65 to 69, 54:21); Ginny Hughes, 71, of Warrenton (70 to 74, 58:39); Mary Kate Berglund, 80, of Richmond (80 to 84, 1:12:16); and Janet Hughes, 85, of Winchester (85 and over, 1:22:18).
For a complete list of results from Saturday's 10K, visit https://bit.ly/3OOdY5G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.