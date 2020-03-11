BERRYVILLE — More than 20 properties in Clarke County’s rural Shenandoah Retreat community are to be sold during an upcoming public auction.
The Richmond law firm of Sands Anderson PC will manage the auction, to be held at 1 p.m. March 26 in the main meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Several properties elsewhere in the county also are to be sold.
Anyone interested in bidding on a property must be present.
Owners of each of the properties have been notified at least 12 times that they owe taxes, county Treasurer Sharon Keeler said.
After three years, if owners of properties on which delinquent taxes are owed have not made any payments, the county instructs Sands Anderson to contact the owners to try and collect the taxes. If the law firm cannot collect, the properties then are set for auction.
State code enables properties to be sold when localities have not received any tax payments within two years.
However, “we would rather work out any type of payment plan with an owner before selling their property at auction,” Keeler said.
The Shenandoah Retreat properties to be auctioned are:
• Parcel 1 (Duncanson) Lot 34, Block 2, Unit 1, on Alder Lane; Tax Map 17A212-34.
• Parcel 2 (Newsome) Lot 81, Block 2, Unit 1, on Alder Lane; Tax Map 17A212-81.
• Parcel 3 (Murphy) Lot 17, Block 2B, on White Oak Lane; Tax Map 17A214-17.
• Parcel 4 (Grossnickle) Lot 66, Block 2B, Unit 1, end of White Oak Lane; Tax Map 17A215-66.
• Parcel 5 (Neyer) Lot 5, Block 2R, on Beechwood Lane; Tax Map 17A3262R-5.
• Parcel 6 (Niedringhaus) Lot 89, Block 2H, on Beechwood Lane; Tax Map 17A222-89.
• Parcel 7 (Fowler) Lot 66, Block 7, Unit 1, on Evergreen Lane; Tax Map 17A211-66.
• Parcel 8 (Fowler) Lot 67, Block 7, Unit 1, on Evergreen Lane; Tax Map 17A211-67.
• Parcel 9 (Lansing) Lot 160, Block 2H, Unit 2, on Hemlock Lane; Tax Map 17A222-160.
• Parcel 10 (McMillen) Lot 77, Block 4, Unit 1, on Honeysuckle Lane; Tax Map 17A210-77.
• Parcel 11 (Martoncik) Lot 78, Block 4, Unit 1, on Honeysuckle Lane; Tax Map 17A210-78.
• Parcel 12 (Martoncik) Lot 79, Block 4, Unit 1, on Honeysuckle Lane; Tax Map 17A210-79.
• Parcel 13 (Isenberg) Lot 51, Block 4, Unit 1, south of Honeysuckle Court; Tax Map 17A210-51.
• Parcel 14 (Isenberg) Lot 6, Block 1D, Unit 1, on Laurel Lane; Tax Map 17A1-7-6.
• Parcel 15 (Groenveld) Lot 108, Block 1D, Unit 1, on Laurel Lane; Tax Map 17A1-8-108.
• Parcel 16 (Martindale) Lot 39, Block 1C, Unit 1, on Pine Crest Lane; Tax Map 17A1-3-39.
• Parcel 17 (Martindale) Lot 40, Block 1C, Unit 1, on Pine Crest Lane; Tax Map 17A1-3-40.
• Parcel 18 (Anderson) Lot 15, Block 3, Unit 1, on Parker Lane; Tax Map 17A1-1-15.
• Parcel 19 (Anderson) Lot 16, Block 3, Unit 1, on Parker Lane; Tax Map 17A1-1-16.
• Parcel 20 (Gregory) Lot 31, Block 1, Unit 1, on Timber Lane; Tax Map 17A1-5-31.
• Parcel 21 (Brooks) Lot 99, Block 1A, Unit 1, on Timber Lane; Tax Map 17A1-2-99.
• Parcel 22 (Green) Lot 157, Block 1A Extended, Unit 1, on Timber Lane, Tax Map 17A1-2-157.
Keeler gave two possible reasons why so many properties in Shenandoah Retreat have not had taxes paid on them.
One is that lots are so small that owners “can’t really do anything with them” and choose not to pay the taxes, she said.
Also, perhaps, some of the properties’ owners are deceased, said Keeler.
“They’ve gone to heirs who don’t live here,” she said. So “they don’t want anything to do with” the lots.
Other properties to be auctioned are:
• Berryville Parcel 1 (Moten) Unimproved lot at 17 Josephine Street; Tax Map 14A5-8-B-14A.
• Clarke County Parcel 1 (Bolden) Lot at 39 Linden Lane; Tax Map 30A-A-69.
• Clarke County Parcel 2 (Mundine/Custer) 1293 Senseny Road; Tax Map 13-A-38.
Anyone interested in submitting a bid on an unimproved lot can go onto it and inspect it, according to county officials.
All sales will be subject to approval by Clarke County Circuit Court.
A 10% buyer’s premium will be added to the highest bid on each property. It will become part of the total sale price.
The highest bidder must deposit 10% of the total sale price, either by cash or check, and it will be credited toward the purchase at closing. The balance of the price, in cash or certified funds, must be deposited within 15 days of the court’s confirmation with Special Commissioner Margaret F. Hardy of Sands Anderson.
All properties will be conveyed by special warranty deed subject to any easements and covenants of record, as well as any rights of people in possession.
Announcements made on the auction day will take precedence over any prior written or verbal terms of sale.
For more information about the auction, contact Keeler by phone at 540-955-5160 or email at treasurer@clarkecounty.gov. Also, go online to www.forsaleatauction.biz, use the “Auctions” drop-down menu, and then go to “Tax Foreclosure Auctions.”
