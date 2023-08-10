Frustration and disappointment in the “current status quo in politics” led Grace E. Morrison to run as an independent for the Virginia House of Delegates seat in the newly created 31st District.
“What I have witnessed, in my personal circle, is that there seem to be narratives on both sides of the fence that put people into categories and caricatures they can’t escape. For instance, if you believe this, you can’t possibly have anything in common with someone over here,” said Morrison, a teacher who lives in Warren County.
Noting that the Latin phrase “e pluribus unum,” which translates to “out of many, one,” is the country’s official motto, Morrison said she has been disturbed by the “steady influx of divisive ideologies and confusion” that have become commonplace not only in the national discourse, but also locally.
“The beauty of American culture is that we have reflections of qualities from cultures from all over the world and somehow we are able to melt those together to make one culture out of all of us. We should have mutual respect,” she said, noting that while people may disagree vehemently, they should be able to do it respectfully. “Partisan politics have become poisonously divisive.”
Morrison, who said that she has consistently voted for conservatives throughout her life, is competing with Democrat Steve E. Foreman and Republican Delores R. Oates to serve District 31, which includes Front Royal, the northern part of Warren County, and the southern half of Clarke County and Frederick County, just south of Winchester.
Born in Los Angeles, Morrison moved to Sterling with her family when she was a toddler. When she was a child, the family moved to Gloucester, Virginia.
Morrison earned a bachelor’s degree from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri.
“When I was 10, we were at a church in Gloucester and we had an amazing concert choir perform. They shook the walls. It was absolutely phenomenal,” said Morrison, noting that she has been “singing since I could use my voice.” That choir was from Evangel University, and Morrison decided then and there that she’d attend college there. Despite loving living in Missouri, Morrison said she felt called to return home to Virginia.
When she did, she worked as command choral director at the Yorktown Coast Guard, where she met her husband, Chris, who was in the U.S. Coast Guard. After moving around a bit, the family — including their three boys — moved to Front Royal in 2011.
Morrison, who is entering her fifth year teaching music and Bible studies at Dominion Ridge Academy on John Marshall Highway, just east of Front Royal, said she wants to “depoliticize” education and believes parents and teachers both have a role to play in schools.
“I think there is a mutual responsibility and I think that public servants have a responsibility to make sure that our communities are safe, that our kids are safe, and that they’re able to function in a way to serve the public. Additionally, I don't think that the government needs to be inserting itself overarchingly into our homes and lives,” she said.
She continued, “The challenge is the need to assist families in making the best choices for their children and, at the same time, not neglect teachers.”
Morrison said she supports some form of school choice that, for instance, would allow a child with special needs that cannot be met in a public school to attend a school where their needs can be met. She said that in those cases, parents should have a voice in how their tax dollars are allocated for their child.
She added that school choice must be balanced with support for public education.
“We have to take care of the staff that we have. That is in the best interest of our students, our families, and our communities,” she said, noting that not all communities have private school options that are appropriate for all students.
Citing her background in both private and public education, Morrison said that teacher support is vital in retaining and attracting teachers to the profession.
“I can assure you, I would take a pay cut for a peaceful, productive environment over a non-supportive environment. I’ve worked in both,” she said.
Morrison is pro-life.
“It should be easier to get an adoption than an abortion any day of the week. We should care for women throughout every level. I don’t think we should just abandon women. I have a compassionate approach to that, but I’m very pro-life,” she said.
The general election is Nov. 7. Early voting will be held from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
For more information about Morrison, visit www.gracefordelegate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.