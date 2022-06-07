BERRYVILLE — Morgan Morrison is proud of how the Barns of Rose Hill achieved a solid financial footing while becoming a popular arts and cultural attraction.
Yet "establishing a sense of community here is what I'm most proud of," said Morrison, the Barns' program director who is leaving on Friday after 10 years with the nonprofit organization.
Nathan Borger, director of operations, will add many of Morrison's duties to his roster of responsibilities.
Having opened in September 2011, Barns of Rose Hill offers live music performances, art exhibits and educational activities with a mission of enriching the lives of area residents. It gets its name from the renovated former dairy barns in which it operates off Chalmers Court in downtown Berryville, between the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center and Rose Hill Park.
Barns of Rose Hill sees visitors from across the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the Washington, D.C., area who enjoy listening to acoustical music in a setting more intimate than, say, a bar or a restaurant, according to Morrison.
People from throughout the nation also have visited, she said.
Visitors actually listen to the music as opposed to simply using it as a backdrop for conversation or imbibing, she said. In addition, they frequently are able to meet and get to know performers.
The result is like a community being established within a community, Morrison continued. It's one that singers and musicians have said they enjoy performing in, as well as one that lures them and music-lovers back repeatedly, she said.
As program director, and a musician herself, "I've loved employing musicians, giving them a place to perform and be heard," she added.
Performers from all over the world have come to the Barns.
"A lot of performers say this is their favorite venue," Morrison said, because of its intimacy.
Still, coordinating and scheduling performances, plus developing exhibits and other activities, is a demanding job, she pointed out.
There are things to which she wants to devote more attention, including taking care of an older family member and performing as part of the band Furnace Mountain. She plays stringed instruments, including the guitar and octave mandolin.
"I've been able to play here" at Barns of Rose Hill with the band, Morrison said, "but not as much as I've wanted to."
Working all day and then performing at night can be tiresome, she said.
The facility is advertising to fill a new marketing and outreach coordinator position. However, Borger said it seems natural for him to also take responsibility for programming.
"I already have a working relationship with pretty much all of the artists" who perform at the Barns and their booking agents, he said, having talked with them during set-ups before concerts.
His new job title hasn't been determined. He speculated, though, it will be along the lines of "director of operations and programming."
"I'm still wrapping my brain around the scope of the (new) job," said Borger, who has worked for Barns of Rose Hill for nine years, and full-time since 2016.
Hee's just now getting started thinking about ways to expand and improve upon the Barns' offerings. But he pledges to continue its tradition of partnering with other organizations and the overall community for ideas and support.
So far, "we've built a really solid base" of support and cooperation, from board members to volunteers to visitors, he said. "I'm going to make sure it stays that way."
For more about Barns of Rose Hill, visit barnsofrosehill.org.
