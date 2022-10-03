For the first time in three years, the Virginia Department of Education has released school accreditation ratings, and most area public schools are fully accredited, while a few are accredited with conditions.
Frederick County Public Schools, which is the community's largest school division with 19 schools, reported that all of its schools are accredited, with Jordan Springs and Redbud Run elementary schools as well as Frederick County Middle School each accredited with conditions.
“We are very pleased to continue to have all of our schools accredited," FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Jim Angelo stated in a news release. "Jordan Springs and Redbud Run elementary schools narrowly missed achieving full accreditation and were Accredited with Conditions due to overall proficiency in science. Frederick County Middle School was Accredited with Conditions due to achievement gaps."
He said the division "will continue to focus on building upon our success in all schools through research, data analysis and professional learning in order to help students continue to grow and achieve at high levels."
Winchester Public Schools has six accredited schools and one school that is accredited with conditions. Daniel Morgan Middle School is accredited with conditions "because it is performing below the state standard in the area of English achievement gaps, particularly for Black students and students with disabilities," a WPS news release stated. "All other WPS schools are accredited. Two schools — Frederick Douglass Elementary School and John Kerr Elementary School — are performing above the state standard in all areas."
"I am proud of the work our students and educators did to continue learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum stated. "We remain focused on equitable outcomes for all of our students and improving curriculum and instruction to meet the most pressing needs. Through small-group instruction, project-based learning, and new literacy methods, I feel confident that our scores will continue to improve."
In Clarke County Public Schools, all four schools were fully accredited.
"Our accreditation status is a direct reflection of the hard work of our students, staff and families," CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop wrote in an email. "The 2021-22 school year was our first, full-time school year post-pandemic. We worked through fairly significant changes last year as we continued to provide educational opportunities for our students. The continuing isolation and quarantine protocols meant that some students and staff were required to miss time from school; so, while we still have room for improvement, we are very pleased with our full accreditation."
VDOE ratings are based upon its school accountability system. This year marks the first time in three years that ratings have been released. School accreditation was waived for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years as a result of the pandemic's impact on school operations.
Virginia's accreditation standards measure performance on numerous school-quality indicators in addition to student achievement on the state's Standard of Learning tests.
Schools are evaluated on the following school-quality indicators, according to FCPS's news release:
- Overall proficiency and growth in English reading/writing achievement (including progress of English learners toward English-language proficiency)
- Overall proficiency and growth in mathematics
- Overall proficiency in science
- English achievement gaps among student groups
- Mathematics achievement gaps among student groups
- Absenteeism
Additionally, high schools are evaluated on graduation and dropout rates, and college, career and civic readiness (starting in the 2023-24 school year).
The FCPS release explains that performance on each school-quality indicator is rated at one of three levels:
- Level One: Meets or exceeds standard of sufficient improvement
- Level Two: Near standard or making sufficient improvement
- Level Three: Below standard
For schools to be accredited, all of the school quality indicators must be at Level One or Level Two. Schools with one or more school-quality indicators at Level Three are accredited with conditions.
"Schools that fail to adopt or fully implement required corrective actions to address Level Three school-quality indicators are denied accreditation," the FCPS release states. "A school that is denied accreditation may regain it by demonstrating to the Virginia Department of Education that it is fully implementing all required corrective action plans."
More information on school quality profiles is available at https://schoolquality.virginia.gov/
