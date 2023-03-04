A draft of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) with 566 acres of extractive mining reinstated has support from most members of the Frederick County Planning Commission.
The plan is meant to guide future development in the Clear Brook and Stephenson areas.
On Wednesday, the panel voted 8-4 in favor of the discussion item, which has been endorsed by the county's Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee (CPPC). The dissenters were Justin Kerns and William Orndoff, who represent the Stonewall District, which is in the NELUP's geographical area, Elizabeth Kozel (Shawnee) and Betsy Brumback (Back Creek).
"Folks, keep in mind that this is informational. This is going to come back before us for comment, and we may be getting additional guidance from the Board of Supervisors," Planning Commission Chairman John Jewell explained. "We're recommending that what came out of the CPPC goes forward to the Board of Supervisors for comment. And it will come back with comment from the Board of Supervisors to us. So this is just the first step."
In December, the Planning Commission returned a NELUP draft to the CPPC after county planning staff recommended removing 566 acres designated for additional extractive mining east of Interstate 81, based on feedback from the public. That version gave commission members pause, with concerns expressed about government overreach and losses to the county tax base.
The latest version of the NELUP draft, with the 566 acres of extractive mining restored after a CPPC review, went before the Planning Commission on Wednesday night as a discussion item. Next, it will go before the Board of Supervisors in that same status on April 12 for more comments.
The county began reviewing the existing NELUP in November of 2021. The plan hasn't been updated since 2010.
Whether to include more extractive mining designations is a key issue in the proposed update. Like the county's other land-use maps, the NELUP doesn’t rezone properties but advises the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors when they consider rezoning applications.
The NELUP already has 948 acres designated for extractive mining. Adding 566 acres would bring the total to 1,514 acres.
If the additional acreage is approved, Carmeuse Lime and Stone, an international mining company with operations in Clear Brook, would have a better shot of being able to expand.
Around 80% of residents who live the Clear Brook and Stephenson areas and participated in a public input period on the NELUP draft are opposed to more mining, according to county Planning Director Wyatt Pearson.
Several Planning Commission members — primarily Roger Thomas (Opequon) and Charles Markert (Red Bud) — spoke more favorably about the plan's latest version.
"Land-use planning affects all 90,000 county residents, not just the residents of a specific magisterial district. And I think there are areas where compromises have been made," Thomas said. "Citizens in that area may not appreciate the compromise, but sometimes compromise is required. The extractive mining, not to talk a specific business, has been a benefit to the county, a benefit to all the residents. And to eliminate that business through land-use planning would be a mistake on our part."
"It's important to consider citizen feedback, and we do...The mine already exists, and it's on land that they own, and they own this land in question," Markert said. "They're paying taxes, all of their employees are paying taxes, we're looking for taxes to come into the county. So we're not in the business of preventing a business from working that is already here."
But the two Planning Commission members from the Stonewall District, the magisterial district that encompasses the approximately 21,000 acres in the NELUP, voted down the draft because it goes against staff and citizen recommendations.
"We, the Stonewall District planning commissioners, respectfully request that you consider the pending recommendation before us from the perspective of those who live within the area that is the geographical focus of the NELUP plan," Orndoff said.
He continued, "We are asking for a no vote from the commissioners primarily because of this: We believe this recommendation comes to us unfairly influenced by zoning interests. It is fundamental to consider a zoning modification only when it complements the comprehensive plan and the best interest of the citizens. We as planning commissioners should not be changing the plan to accommodate land owner zoning change requests."
In July of 2022, the CPPC added 566 acres of extractive mining per a request from Carmeuse. A company representative previously told The Star that Carmeuse requested an additional 400 acres be designated for extractive mining north of Brucetown Road, an area where the company plans to open new quarry operations in the future.
Planners who supported the draft on Wednesday were Jewell, Thomas, Markert, Mollie Brannon (Back Creek), Jason Aikens (Gainesboro), Robbie Molden (Opeqoun), Charles Triplett (Gainesboro) and Paige Manuel (Shawnee).
