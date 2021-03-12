WINCHESTER — Three men sat outside of the Winchester Budget Motel on Thursday morning making plans for what promises to be a difficult couple of days.
The men, none of whom wanted to be identified, are longtime residents of the 66-year-old motel at 1350 N. Frederick Pike in the Sunnyside area of Frederick County. But that’s about to change because a sign on the motel’s office window advises everyone to be off the property by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The motel was sold recently, one of the men said, and the new owner gave all of the 40 to 50 motel residents 30 days to move out. Fortunately, the man said, almost everyone there has managed to find a new place to live.
But home doesn’t necessarily mean a house, apartment or another motel room.
“One of the places they found to go is here,” said Brandan Thomas, executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission on North Cameron Street, which operates homeless shelters for men and women.
Due to the scarcity of affordable housing for low-income residents in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, some of the Winchester Budget Motel residents are moving into homeless shelters.
“There are a lot of people who don’t understand how critical the shortage of affordable housing is in Winchester and how many people are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Sandra Webster, director of community management at the nonprofit housing-assistance organization Faithworks Inc. in Winchester. “That’s why there are so many motels that people call home.”
Places like Winchester Budget Motel, Echo Village Budget Motel on Valley Pike and APM Inn and Suites on Berryville Avenue rent rooms by the day or week. For people who have difficulty qualifying for a standard monthly lease or who cannot find a safe, suitable apartment in their price range, these motels provide a housing option.
When low-cost motels aren’t available, those who can’t afford Winchester’s current fair-market rental rates — $814 a month for a one-bedroom or studio apartment and $1,064 for a two-bedroom apartment, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — could end up homeless, with their only hope for shelter being a bed in one of the community’s three homeless facilities:
Winchester Rescue Mission, which operates separate shelters for men and women. Thomas said on Thursday that all of the mission’s shelters are currently at full capacity.
The Salvation Army, whose shelter on Fort Collier Road can accommodate families but frequently operates at full capacity, especially in warm-weather months.
The Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) program on North Braddock Street, which only operates during cold-weather months and is scheduled to close for the season in two weeks. It will not reopen until November.
Within the next few weeks, Thomas said he hopes to open a new temporary shelter somewhere in the city to fill the gap that will be created when WATTS shuts down for the season. At this point, though, he isn’t sure if it will happen.
“Hopefully I’ll know soon,” Thomas said. “We would love to have it open by April 1st.”
Winchester Rescue Mission, Faithworks, WATTS and the Salvation Army are all in need of private donations to help support their nonprofit housing missions. Learn more at winrescue.org, faithworksinc.org, watts-homelessshelter.org and salvationarmypotomac.org/winchestervacorps.
