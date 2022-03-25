WINCHESTER — A city woman who was investigated after her baby died last year after reportedly falling out of bed has been accused of child abuse in an unrelated case.
Adrinia M. Smith, 24, was indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on March 15 on a child abuse charge for allegedly beating her 5-year-old son on Feb. 7. The child was treated and released from Winchester Medical Center for facial injuries that were “not consistent with a fall,” according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle. He said the allegations were reported to police by the Department of Social Services and occurred in the 300 block of National Avenue where Smith lives.
Myrtle wouldn’t say who has custody of the boy. But Smith, who was arrested on March 17, wrote in a bond application that her children had been taken by Child Protective Services.
Smith’s arrest came about 11 months after her 4-month old son was found dead in her home on April 14, 2021, after reportedly falling out of bed. Myrtle said the death remains under investigation.
Police said Smith’s pediatrician, Dr. Mounira Dahimene, warned Smith about allowing the infant to sleep in the same bed with his parents. Police said Tim Smith, the baby’s father and Adrinia Smith’s husband, told police the fatal fall was the third time the baby had fallen out of bed within two weeks. He said the boy sustained a head injury in a previous fall. Several hours before the infant died, Tim Smith said he moved the baby to the middle of the bed so his wife wouldn’t roll over on the child and then she moved the baby to her side of the bed.
“The pattern of falls with injury, ultimately leading to death, show a pattern of continued dangerous conduct,” police Detective Jesse H. Thurman wrote in a search warrant affidavit to seize two marijuana jars in the home. “Adrinia Smith failed to change the sleep position of the infant, even though there were recent and repeated falls/injuries due to the sleep position.”
Tim Smith wouldn’t comment on Thursday. But in an interview after his son’s death, he said it was an accident. He said his wife may have been sleeping more deeply than normal due to a diet patch she was wearing on her arm for the first time. Smith, a father of four children with Adrinia Smith, said she liked to sleep with the baby in the bed because it was easier to breast feed that way, but he had warned her against it.
“I understand it’s a convenience thing with her, but it’s always, always been a safety concern of mine,” he said. “You never know what will happen.”
Thurman wrote that alleged marijuana use by Adrinia Smith may have been a “contributing factor to neglect of the infant.” Tim Smith said his wife used marijuana as medication for her bipolar disorder. He said a therapist suggested using marijuana rather than prescription pills.
At a brief hearing in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday, defense attorney Mark A. Vann told Judge Brian M. Madden that Adrinia Smith may face additional charges from prosecutors but he didn’t elaborate.
Madden replied, “Apparently, they are considering presenting other charges to the grand jury in April.”
Vann wouldn’t comment on Thursday.
Adrinia Smith was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday. She is due back in court for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
