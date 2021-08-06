WINCHESTER — DNA testing has reunited an Ohio woman with a Winchester man she gave up for adoption more than 30 years ago.
Their saga began in late 1987 when 19-year-old Melanie Pressley found out she was pregnant. Her boyfriend at the time wanted her to get an abortion. She refused, so he walked away.
Pressley, however, knew she didn't have the resources to properly raise a child on her own so, before she gave birth, she made the difficult decision to put her baby up for adoption.
"I wanted him to have a mother and a father," she said during a Thursday morning telephone interview.
On June 17, 1988, Pressley gave birth to a son. Since the baby was being adopted by another couple, hospital staff in Canton, Ohio, took the newborn away before Pressley could see him.
The next day, Pressley's sister insisted the young mother see her baby at least once before he was sent off to start his new life. With the help of a sympathetic nurse, Pressley was able to hold her baby for a few minutes while her sister snapped a single picture.
"That was the only picture I had of him," Pressley said.
Pressley, now 53, went on to have a happy life with three children — Brian, 30, Rachel, 24, and Jessica, 22 — that she raised with her husband in Wadsworth, Ohio, but she never forgot about the son she couldn't keep.
In May, Rachel bought her mother a 23andMe at-home DNA test as a combination birthday/Mother's Day gift.
"My children all knew that I had given my son up for adoption, and she was hoping I would find him," Pressley said.
When the test results were returned on May 21, Pressley was stunned to see that 23andMe had located another client whose genetics indicated he may be her son.
"Oh my gosh," Pressley said. "I sat and stared at it a little bit."
Meanwhile, 300 miles away, 32-year-old Greg Vossler of Winchester was going about his business, raising a family and working at Green Bay Packaging Inc. in Frederick County. He had always known he was adopted but never gave much thought to seeking out his biological mother.
"But then when I started having children, I was curious about genetics and if I'm at risk for anything," Vossler said on Thursday.
The Handley High School alum had taken a 23andMe DNA test a few years earlier to see if he had any genetic markers that could impact the health of his two young sons, Gregory and C.J. Everything checked out, so he just filed the results away and went on with his life.
On May 21, Vossler received a message from Pressley.
"It was a surreal and crazy moment," he said. "I couldn't really wrap my mind around it."
One of the first questions Pressley asked Vossler was, "Are you happy?"
The two continued to exchange messages until, a few weeks later, Vossler, his wife Chelsea and their two children went to visit relatives in Ohio and decided to stop in Wadsworth to meet Pressley, her husband and their three children.
On June 26, just a few days after Vossler turned 33, Pressley finally laid eyes on the man she last saw when he was just 1 day old. Mother, son and daughter-in-law embraced, and Gregory and C.J. latched onto their newly discovered grandmother as if they had known her their whole lives.
"They are the most adorable little men," Pressley said about the boys.
"And then the following day, we met the whole family," Vossler said as he shared a photograph of the gathering in Wadsworth.
Pressley said she always knew her son would turn out fine because the people who adopted him sent a letter in September 1988 promising to see to his health, welfare and happiness.
The single-page, typewritten letter from Rich and Patrice Vossler, who moved from Ohio to Winchester in the early 1990s, opened with, "Dear Birthmom of 'Our' Baby," and contained a line that Pressley has carried in her heart ever since: "Please, if you ever wonder about him, know he is loved and we will strive as hard as possible to be good parents."
"It made me feel like I had done the right thing," Pressley said. "He went to a great set of parents."
She still has that letter and, next week, she is finally going to meet its authors when Pressley makes her first visit to Winchester.
