WINCHESTER — Alisha Remillard was more than nine months pregnant when she began experiencing contractions on the morning of Jan. 22 in her Winchester home. At 5:25 a.m., 911 was called. The mother of two knew the baby was coming. Five minutes later, five firefighters/Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) from Friendship Fire Company arrived.
“We decided that the ambulance was best, because it was either my living room or the truck,” Remillard said with a laugh about where the baby would be born.
She was right.
At 5:44 a.m., Remillard gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Mia McClintock in the ambulance on Amherst Street near Winchester Medical Center. Mother and baby were admitted to the hospital a minute later.
On Saturday at Friendship Fire Company, Remillard, her fiancé Jared McClintock and their three children — Mia; Sawyer, 2; and Isaac, 5 — were reunited with the crew who helped deliver Mia.
“We’re forever connected now,” Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett told the family as he presented them with a few gifts including a framed photo of the department’s logo.
Inside the ambulance, Remillard said the crew told her to keep her knees to her chest and to try and wait until she got to the hospital to give birth, but she knew that would be unlikely.
Quinton Godfrey, a firefighter, EMT and paramedic in training, and Lt. Gerald Bohus helped deliver Mia. Godfrey had just completed training in assisting with births that same week. With guidance from Bohus, Godfrey brought Mia into the world.
“He [Godfrey] was great. He immediately knew what to do. He immediately told the driver to pull over, baby’s coming,” Remillard said. “That was amazing to know, that even though he’s still learning he was able to do it so well.”
Godfrey said he tried his best to remain calm during Mia’s birth, even though he was screaming on the inside.
“I was very blessed with the amount of training I had then,” Godfrey said. “I’m pretty proud.”
Mia’s father was following behind the ambulance in his truck and missed her birth.
Remillard said her two sons also had quick births, but Mia’s birth was the fastest. She was born one hour and 45 minutes after Remillard’s contractions started.
Since 2018, the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department has assisted in the delivery of three babies born outside of the hospital. The fire department receives an average of 4,000 emergency medical service calls per year, according to Garrett. In 2019, the department received 16 calls related to births in process and 25 in 2018.
For Bohus, who has worked for the department for 15 years, Mia’s birth was particularly special because she was born on his birthday.
“I have a birthday buddy we helped bring into this world, so that’s great,” Bohus said.
Other firefighter personnel involved in Mia’s birth included Battalion Chief Larry Baker, Master Technician Brian Roth, firefighter and EMT paramedic Ben Smith, volunteer firefighter Ryan Lonas and dispatcher Andrea Turner.
