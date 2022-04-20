WINCHESTER — A year after Adrian Smith died after his father said the 4-month-old boy fell out of bed for the third time in two weeks, the baby’s mother has been charged with child cruelty.
The charge is the second against 24-year-old Adrinia M. Smith in a month. On March 15, she was indicted in Winchester Circuit Court after being accused of beating her 5-year-old son on Feb. 7. Winchester police said the boy’s facial injuries were “inconsistent with a fall.”
Smith’s pediatrician warned Smith about allowing the baby to sleep in the same bed as his parents, according to police, who said the baby’s father, Tim Smith, told investigators the fatal fall was the third within two weeks and that the baby hurt his head in a previous fall. Several hours before Adrian died, Smith said he moved the baby to the middle of the bed so his wife wouldn’t roll over on the infant, then she moved the baby to her side of the bed.
In a search warrant affidavit to seize marijuana jars in the home after the death, police Detective Jesse H. Thurman wrote that the failure to move the baby despite the recent falls was part of a “pattern of continued dangerous conduct” by Adrinia Smith.
Tim Smith wouldn’t comment on Tuesday, but he told The Winchester Star after the baby’s death that his wife may have been sleeping more soundly due to wearing a diet patch on her arm for the first time. He said he’d warned her about allowing the baby to sleep with her, but she said it made it easier to breast feed the infant. Smith also said a therapist advised his wife to smoke marijuana rather than use prescription pills to deal with her bipolar disorder.
Smith is free on $20,000 bond. Conditions of her release include not being allowed contact with children without adult supervision. The supervisory adults cannot be her husband and mother. Smith is pregnant and the condition will apply to her baby when it’s born. She is due back in court at 9 a.m. on June 21.
