A correction has been made to this article regarding the length of the mother's sentence.
WINCHESTER — Sierra Nicole Pendleton choked back tears before being sentenced for enabling her boyfriend to beat their 11-month-old son to death in 2019.
“I never imagined my life being this way and I take responsibility for the abuse,” Pendleton told Judge Brian M. Madden in Frederick Circuit Court on Thursday. “I’m sorry for the things that happened.”
The 22-year-old Pendleton was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended for child abuse/neglect, child endangerment and two counts of conspiracy to the previous charges. Upon release, she will be on five years of supervised probation.
The sentence was for the death of Anthony Natale Jr., who died two days after being repeatedly thrown against a wall by Anthony Natale Sr. on Aug. 2, 2019. Last month, the 27-year-old Natale was sentenced to life for second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.
During his sentencing, phone videos filmed by Pendleton show Natale roughly swinging and throwing the badly bruised baby in a mock dance while music plays. In another, he roughly swings the arms of Pendleton’s then four-and-a-half year-old son, who is Anthony’s stepbrother, as the badly bruised and malnourished boy screams.
Pendleton laughs as Natale exposes his penis to his stepson in another video and she chastises her older son for crying in another video. The older son, now 6, has been placed in foster care and has recovered from his injuries, according to Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of eight months, a midpoint of two years, one month, and a maximum of two years, three months. However, Spicer told Madden the guidelines were “woefully inadequate” given Pendleton’s role in the death and the “horrendous cruelty” it involved.
“The defendant is seen encouraging Anthony Natale,” he said. “At no time did the defendant intervene and do what any mother would do to protect their baby.”
Spicer noted Pendleton, who told Madden she was in an “abusive relationship” with Natale, initially went along with Natale’s lie that Anthony’s injuries occurred from falling underwater while being given a bath. Shortly thereafter, she told investigators the injuries were from Natale hitting the boy a couple of days earlier. It took nearly a year for her to to admit Natale had repeatedly thrown the boy against the walls of their apartment in the 300 block of Kassie Lane during a fit of rage.
Anthony was thrown around 11 a.m. But police weren’t called until around 8 p.m. Spicer said the browser histories of Natale and Pendleton’s phones showed they made queries such as “baby in a coma” and “baby unconscious” hours before summoning help.
If the case had gone to trial, Spicer said a medical expert would’ve showed Anthony Jr.’s injuries came from months of “unspeakable abuse.” Defense attorney Jillian D. Curfman said the abuse is indisputable but asked Madden to consider that Pendleton has accepted responsibility for her actions.
“She has lost two children,” Curfman said. “One to death and one to foster care.”
(3) comments
Life in prison isn't enough for that P.O.S. He should be tortured and then shot.
Are u kidding me sentenced to 30 yrs yet 20 yrs suspended for allowing her child to be murdered the judge needs to be taken off the bench people get more time for a drug charge our system is corrupt
This is not punishment enough. She was a mother and true she was young, but I found my maternal instincts where just about the greatest force in my life while caring for my children. This means the drive to protect never ends even when they are no longer children. Sad for the young ones. The parents should get life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.