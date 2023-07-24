Things aren’t exactly peachy when it comes to this summer’s local peach crop.
How good or bad it is depends on which grower you ask and where their peaches are grown.
A June 16 hailstorm pretty much wiped out the harvest on 10 acres of peach trees at Cline’s Farm in Clear Brook in northeastern Frederick County, says family member Becky Price, though some peaches are being picked and sold at Cline’s Farm Market.
“We’re trying to salvage a little bit,” she said last week.
Eddie Richard at Richard’s Farm Market in southern Frederick County says he lost about 70% of his peaches to a late April freeze, but one section of orchard was spared.
At nearby Marker-Miller Orchards, owner John Marker says, “The cold weather hurt us, but we’ve got a nice, small crop.”
The 20 acres of peach trees at Timber Ridge Fruit Farm in Gore in northern Frederick County dodged the coldsnap and hail, says owner Cordell Watt.
“We haven’t seen any negativity so far,” Watt said, before pausing and adding, “Knock on wood.”
Watt is about a third of the way through his peach harvest. His peaches are sold on the fresh market. He said his peaches have good size, color and flavor, though some growers are reporting smaller peaches due to the lack of rainfall this summer.
Virginia isn’t a major peach-growing state — it only has about 2,000 acres of peach trees, with 100 or fewer acres in Frederick and Clarke counties.
But people still look forward to sinking their teeth into a ripe, juicy, locally grown peach.
While there are local peaches available this summer, there won’t be as many as usual, and growers say the harvest season will be likely shorter due to the challenging growing conditions.
Peach season in Virginia typically runs from June to September, depending the varieties grown.
Despite this season’s less than ideal conditions, Virginia “is fortunate to have some beautiful peaches,” some of which are “fetching excellent prices,” says Sherif M. Sherif, associate professor of pomology at Virginia Tech’s Alson H. Smith Jr. Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Frederick County.
This is due in part to Georgia — the nation’s second-largest peach grower behind California — losing about 90% of its crop this year to cold weather in the spring.
As for the local apple crop, some trees have experienced frost and hail damage, but what’s needed right now is rain so the fruit grows to a nice size.
“The [apple] crop isn’t what it was last year, it’s definitely down, but I still feel it’s decent,” said Watt, who has about 750 acres of apple trees.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley is Virginia’s largest apple-growing region. Picking begins in July on early varieties, with the harvest continuing until as late as November on other varieties.
“Please pray for rain,” said Marker, who also grows apples.
