Kimberly Ebbert and her son, Otis McWilliams, took home several blue rosettes from the State Fair of Virginia earlier this month.
Ebbert, 38, and her son, 6, tied with a third contestant from Roanoke to win in the comprehensive category of best pickle recipe.
“We happened to be competing against each other, which is so cool,” Ebbert said.
While Otis submitted a recipe for dill pickles, his mother submitted her recipe for watermelon rind pickles.
The pair live on a small farm in Lebanon Church where they grew the cucumbers they used in their pickle recipes.
Ebbert, who has competed in the State Fair every year since 2017, said this was her first year attending. In past years, she shipped the pickles to the fairgrounds in Doswell.
This year, she said, “We decided as a family to make it a family vacation.”
The State Fair of Virginia was held Sept. 2 and 3.
“Shenandoah County really stood out this year,” Ebbert said.
In addition to her blue-ribbon pickles, Ebbert took home five other blues and two second-place reds. Her sweet pickle relish won first place and took best in show for horticulture.
Amusingly, she said, her relish recipe didn’t win at the previous week’s Shenandoah County Fair. That was one of the only State Fair categories that didn’t require a blue-ribbon win at a county fair, she said.
Otis, a member of the Lebanon Church 4-H, won a blue ribbon for his pickle recipe in the 5- to 8-year-old category at the county fair, and his mother won a blue in her category.
The judges awarded points based on various criteria, like making sure the size and shape of the product is uniform, the color is as near natural as possible and the proportion of pickle to liquid is appropriate.
The county fair level also includes dozens of criteria, she said, like the canning process, jar size and its suitability for holding the product.
The state fair judges also taste the product, she said, so they consider flavor, consistency and crunchiness of the pickles in addition to other criteria.
Ebbert, a native of Cape Coral, Florida, said her grandmother’s love of canning inspired her to start learning the process in 2015 after she moved to the country.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.
She started slowly with pickles, studying online videos and taking notes of what worked and didn’t work for her.
Some of her big successes have been green beans, grape juice and various jams and jellies made from berries on her land as well as dandelions, redbud flowers, lilac, honeysuckle and red clover.
The size of her harvest depends on the year, she said, but so far this season she’s canned about 500 jars. She gives many of them away as gifts at Christmastime and other events like baby showers.
“I basically can do anything,” she said.
“I think it’s really cool that my son is picking up the art of canning too.”
View the state fair horticulture rules at https://cdn.saffire.com/files.ashx?t=fg&rid=StateFairVA&f=Open_Preserved_Foods_2021(1).pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.