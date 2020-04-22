WINCHESTER — A city woman taking prescription drugs who forgot she left her baby in a hot car received a one-year suspended sentence in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday.
In a plea bargain, Taylor Danielle Arguetta, originally charged with felony child cruelty, pleaded to an amended charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a misdemeanor. The deal was approved after eight months of good behavior as well as Arguetta complying with Department of Social Services and Northwestern Community Service recommendations and undergoing a substance abuse assessment. The agreement includes a year of unsupervised probation.
The then-11-month-old boy was found by a driver who parked near Arguetta’s unlocked van by the Ross Dress for Less store at 2460 S. Pleasant Valley Road on July 17, 2018, at about 2:35 p.m. The temperature in Winchester was 88 degrees at the time and police said the baby was in the car for at least 10 minutes while Arguetta was in the store. The boy, who was sweating and vomiting, has fully recovered.
Defense attorney William B. Mann previously said the 29-year-old Arguetta had dropped off two of her four children with her mother and was supposed to have also dropped off the baby.
Arguetta, who was taking an anti-anxiety medication that made her forgetful, forgot the baby was asleep in the van when she took her daughter into the store.
