WINCHESTER — After arriving about 45 seconds later than junior teammate Ramon Diaz-Guzman did for a post-game interview session on Thursday night at Millbrook High School, Handley boys' soccer junior midfielder Dash Fitzsimmons asked if a question regarding the Judges' second-half improvement could be repeated.
"I don't know if [Diaz-Guzman] said this, but we lost by six to [Millbrook] last year, and we had that in our heads the whole game," Fitzsimmons said.
Diaz-Guzman mentioned it all right. And he wouldn't be the last Judges player on Thursday to bring up 2022's 6-0 "beatdown" in the regular-season finale at Millbrook that determined which of the two rivals would get an automatic Region 4C tournament berth.
After a scoreless first half, Handley outshot defending Class 4 Northwestern Millbrook 11-3 in the second half and emerged with a 2-1 win to remain undefeated in district play.
Fitzsimmons assisted his twin brother Jag in the 58th minute to make it 2-1 Handley (3-1-1, 3-0-1 district) on a quick counterattack that started with a Millbrook free kick near the left side of the penalty box.
This came two minutes after the Judges inadvertently put the ball in their own net when Pioneers sophomore Will Demus' free kick from 35 yards out on the right side went off a Handley player's head in the middle of the box and bounced backward inside the near post to create a 1-1 tie for Millbrook (1-3-1, 0-2-1).
There were scoring chances for both teams over the remainder of the game, but ultimately Jag's goal held up as the game-winner and delivered some much-needed satisfaction for the Judges. Handley not only missed a chance to clinch a region berth in the regular season last year against Millbrook, but also failed to advance to regions in the district tournament when the Judges lost at home to James Wood.
"I kind of took it to heart, that [6-0] game," said Diaz-Guzman, a midfielder who opened the scoring. "I marked this game ever since then. I wanted to come back stronger and prove we can be better."
With all five of last year's First Team All-District selections back and just four seniors gone from a 13-3-2 team, the Judges came into the year with more proven talent than any other Winchester/Frederick County team.
After a disappointing 4-0 loss to Loudoun County in its season opener, Handley has picked up its play considerably. For example, on Tuesday, the Judges had a 6-2 win over Fauquier, which had been 3-0 after beating each of the Frederick County schools once.
Dash and Diaz-Guzman said the team's chemistry and communication have improved since the loss to Loudoun County.
"It woke us up," Dash said. "Same thing happened last year. We lost to Liberty in the first game last year, and that woke us up."
Handley wasn't asleep in the first half on Thursday, but the Judges played with more pace in the second half and created more opportunities. From the sound of it, they practically willed themselves to execute at a higher level by remembering that 6-0 defeat last year.
"At the half, when we were in the huddle, all we were talking about was that we've got to show them who we are," Dash said.
The Judges' hunger was evident on the game's first goal.
Jonathan Romero made Millbrook freshman goalkeeper Brandt Upson dive to Romero's right to stop a header. The ball started trickling toward the end line, but Jag not only kept the ball in play but sent a perfect pass toward the middle with the back of his heel. Diaz-Guzman surged from the left side to get to the ball first and blasted it into the back of the net.
"No one was marking me, and I made the run," Diaz-Guzman said. "It was just a simple shot on target."
Diaz-Guzman immediately sprinted toward the Judges' sideline so everyone could join in the celebration, but five minutes later the Pioneers were celebrating Handley's own goal.
Dash noted own goals happen to everybody. (It's a common answer for "most embarrassing moment" in The Winchester Star Athlete Spotlight series.) Dash said the Judges made sure to pick up their teammate from a mental standpoint immediately after it happened, and soon enough the own goal was a distant memory.
Millbrook's fans were roaring after Logan Arthur was fouled while taking the ball down the left side. The Pioneers couldn't take advantage of the free kick, but Handley certainly did by pushing the ball up the field after clearing the ball from danger.
"I couldn't be more proud of the counterattack that we burst out with [involving] Twin 1 and Twin 2," said Handley coach Cosmo Balio of the Fitzsimmons brothers. "The pace that they bring in the middle of the field is great, and they were able to put them right on their heels after that.
"Give credit to Dash. The pace he went with up [the right] sideline, that was like the green light for everyone else on the field. 'He's going, so we've got to follow him.' That's kind of been our mantra to try and get out of 1-0 games and things like that. That's kind of the energy we played with against Fauquier the other night. I love the way they're playing right now together."
After Dash played the ball from the right side toward the middle, Jag said a Handley player and Millbrook player both missed the ball before it made its way to him. Jag did not, burying his shot in the back of the net.
"Especially because of last year, our 6-0 loss ... it's exciting," said Jag, who wasn't around to hear his teammates' earlier comments. "I feel like the team really needed that energy [from the goal]."
Millbrook would keep the game interesting until the very end. In the final minutes, the Pioneers earned a close-range free kick near the right sideline that was headed out. And for a split-second it looked like the Pioneers might get a penalty kick opportunity, but no foul was called when Hamilton Lopez was sent to the ground on the right side of the penalty box.
Millbrook coach Rhonda Cottino would have liked a better result, but she definitely liked the effort from her team. The Pioneers have some people playing with injuries and have some on the sidelines with ailments. One of them is original starter Duvan Herrera, a junior midfielder who was injured almost immediately in the season opener against Tuscarora.
"That's probably the best game I've seen [the team] play, at least intensity-wise and working together this year," Cottino said. "I was overall happy with our play and our intensity. It just didn't overall fall our way. I think there were opportunities for both [teams] that could have changed the score for that game."
Balio said he didn't want to put too much emphasis on Thursday's win, because the Judges still have eight more district games and need to win the district tournament to host a regional semifinal game. But he knows his team needed Thursday's win from a mental standpoint.
"They had the emotion of last year and the beatdown they took from Millbrook," Balio said. "That was the big piece for our guys coming into tonight."
Handley will host James Wood on Tuesday and play Millbrook again next Thursday at Handley. The Pioneers will host Sherando on Tuesday.
