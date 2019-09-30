WINCHESTER — Besides raising money to reduce homelessness and treat mental illness, the cross-county motorcycle Rescue Ride is an emotional journey for the Rev. Brandan Thomas.
Thomas is executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission at 435 N. Cameron St. He came up with the idea for the ride in March. The ride’s goals are spotlighting the connection between homelessness and mental illness and raising at least $25,000.
If the money is raised, it will meet a matching $25,000 grant from Tracy Fitzsimmons, Shenandoah University president, and her husband J. Knox Singleton, who retired last year as chief executive officer of Inova Health System in Northern Virginia. The money will pay for a mental health counselor for the mission.
The ride departed from the mission at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, where dozens of supporters cheered them on. Riders first toured a shelter in Roanoke before visiting a shelter in Knoxville, Tenn.
The group is comprised of 10 motorcyclists plus a support crew of five, which includes a documentary film crew. Riders will make stops at 13 shelters across the country before ending in Los Angeles on Oct. 10.
In addition to visiting two shelters in Arkansas where Thomas is from, he will visit his father’s grave at the Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Ark. James Thomas, who died at age 59, was a disabled Marine who had bipolar disorder, a mental illness involving extreme mood swings. He also had schizophrenia. The elder Thomas’s condition caused him to be estranged from his son.
“Part of the journey is me kind of reconciling with my dad and who he was and the experiences that he had,” Thomas said on Friday night from Knoxville, Tenn., where riders visited a shelter before breaking for the night. “I’ve learned about schizophrenia and bipolar disorder working at the Rescue Mission and dealing with folks who have it.”
Thomas was hired at the nonprofit mission in 2016. The 32-bed shelter for men opened in 1973.
Last year, the mission opened a women’s shelter with room for four women. In November, up to 15 women will be housed at a new location at 1012 E. Clifford St.
Like most of the nation, there is a local shortage of housing for the homeless. There are roughly 300 homeless people in Frederick County and Winchester, according to advocates for homeless people. Nationally, there are nearly 553,000 homeless people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Many have serious problems such as alcoholism, drug addiction, mental illness or a combination of the three.
Because of a nationwide lack of mental health treatment due to a generation of de-institutionalization and budget cuts, many mentally ill homeless people self-medicate with alcohol and drugs. In a Facebook video promoting the ride, Thomas said in most communities, the biggest mental health facility is the local jail.
At the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester, approximately 25% of the inmates are classified as mentally ill, according to jail staff. About half of the 25% are classified as having serious mental illness.
Thomas noted it is far less expensive to house someone at the shelter than the jail. Having a mental health counselor will make that easier. Thomas said if money is raised to hire the counselor, grants will be sought to fund the position in future years.
Thomas said he’s grateful to Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson for providing his motorcycle for the ride and Flying J. Travel Center in Clear Brook, which paid for the gas.
On Facebook Live, Thomas thanked supporters for caring and local police for providing an escort out of Winchester. He also thanked shelter residents and staff in Roanoke and Knoxville.
“We’re looking forward to what’s in store,” he said. “I can’t thank you guys enough for the support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.