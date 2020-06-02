WINCHESTER — A high-speed chase of a motorcyclist that began on the Loudoun Street Mall ended with an arrest in Frederick County on Sunday night.
The incident began about 9:25 p.m. with the motorcyclist riding up and down the mall and nearly striking several people, according to a criminal complaint written by police Officer Bryan T. Derryberry. He said the motorcyclist, who he identified as Devin Allen Richards, refused orders to stop and ran a red light at Boscawen and Cameron streets.
The motorcyclist then fled on east on Cork Street. Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said police stopped pursuing him because the chase was too dangerous.
The motorcyclist was then spotted on a county road driving 55 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew J. Porpilia’s criminal complaint. He said the rider disregarded his signal to stop, sped up to 80 mph, ran several red lights and forced vehicles to drive off the roadway for several miles. Porpilia said he stopped chasing the rider at the Clarke County line.
About 9:40 p.m., the motorcyclist was spotted in Frederick County driving about 80 mph and disregarding red lights and stop signs, according to Porpilia. He said the motorcyclist continued to ride for about 30 minutes before being stopped. Porpilia didn’t say where the arrest was made.
Richards, 20, of the 2200 block of the Berryville Pike (Va. 7), was charged in Frederick County General District Court with two counts each of eluding police and reckless driving as well as single counts of speeding, riding without a motorcycle endorsement and failure to display license plates.
In Winchester General District Court, Richards was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, crossing police barricades, driving without a motorcycle endorsement, failure to obey a highway sign, failure to obey a traffic signal and failure to display license plates.
Richards is due in Frederick court at 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 and in Winchester court at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 9.
(2) comments
Idiot.
I agree. What a complete and utter idiot. He deserves to be locked up and lose his drivers license for 2 years at least. Obviously he wanted to get caught. Too bad he didn't wreck his bike into a concrete wall.
