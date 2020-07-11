WINCHESTER — A motorcyclist had his left arm partially amputated in a crash in Frederick County at 2180 Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in the eastbound lanes about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.
State police said the motorcyclist was thrown under a guardrail while the 2017 Yamaha R-6 slid about 200 yards east before coming to rest. The motorcyclist was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center in serious condition on Thursday. Corinne N. Geller, a state police spokeswoman, said on Friday that she didn’t have the name or the condition of the man, but he is believed to have survived the crash.
Trooper Aaron Scott Eckman, who is investigating the crash, said on Thursday that the rider was in excess of the 45-mph speed limit when he lost control and crashed. He said the motorcyclist, who he said was about 20 years old, was driving without a license and charges are pending.
Witness Jesse Sisk said he was standing by his front porch at 2222 Berryville Pike when he heard a bang and saw the motorcycle, which was spinning in 360 degree revolutions, slide by his home. Sisk said he called 911. “It was terrible,” he said.
Allison Lefever, Sisk’s 12-year-old daughter, said she ran to where the motorcyclist was lying on his side by the guardrail. She said the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, T-shirt, backpack, jeans and sneakers, had blood on his arms and knees and was fading in and out of consciousness.
“There was blood everywhere,” she said. “He was trying to speak and [paramedics and police] were like, ‘Be calm, lay there, don’t move.’”
The 49-year-old Sisk, who has lived in his home his entire life, said Thursday’s crash was the worst he’s seen, but vehicles often speed on his section of road, which is between Greenwood Road and Granny’s restaurant. He said there have been a few crashes near or in front of his home.
“It’s a death trap through here,” he said. “When that light turns green up there, you don’t even know what’s coming down here. I’ve seen some crazy stuff.”
(2) comments
ATGATT, folks. T-shirts, jeans, and sneakers don't hold up so well when they meet asphalt at speed...
He's lucky. Hope he's learned his lesson. Dress for the slide, not the ride.
