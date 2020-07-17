WINCHESTER — A motorcyclist who had his left hand amputated in a crash on July 7 has been charged with reckless driving, according to an email on Wednesday from Corinne N. Geller, a state police spokeswoman.
Cole R. Albert, 20, of the 100 block of Charlton Road in Frederick County, lost control of the motorcycle, a 2017 Yamaha 2017, in the eastbound lanes of 2180 Berryville Pike (Va. 7) shortly after passing the Greenwood Road intersection, police and witnesses said. Albert, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown under a guard rail.
Geller said speed was a factor in the crash. She did not say how fast Albert was driving. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 45 mph.
Trooper Aaron S. Eckman said at the crash scene that Albert was driving without a license. However, Albert wasn’t charged with any such offense.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Albert’s medical expenses. The post thanks paramedics, police and medical personnel who treated Albert at Winchester Medical Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.