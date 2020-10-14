WINCHESTER — A motorcyclist is accused of leading police on a pursuit that reached about 90 mph in heavy traffic about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan wrote in an email on Wednesday that Sgt. Justin Schumer tried to stop the rider in the 900 block of South Pleasant Valley Road for driving 87 mph in a 45-mph zone. Schumer wrote in a criminal complaint that the motorcyclist weaved in and out of traffic at 90 mph and narrowly missed striking oncoming vehicles on at least two occasions.
Behan said the chase lasted less than a mile. Schumer ended the pursuit by Jones Funeral Home & Cremation at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road due to safety concerns.
Through the license plate on the 2004 Suzuzki, Schumer arrested suspected driver Justin Lee Mosteller at his home in the 1600 block of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County shortly after the chase. "The accused admitting to fleeing from law enforcement," Schumer wrote.
Mosteller was charged with eluding police and reckless driving. The 33-year-old Mosteller's driving record includes a conviction in 2017 for driving 74 mph in a 55-mph zone. He is free on a $5,000 bond and due in Frederick General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.
