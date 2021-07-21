WINCHESTER — A driver who police said pulled out in front of a motorcyclist is blamed for causing a crash that badly injured the rider.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) and Victory Road around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said in a Tuesday email that driver Shirley Armentrout Strawderman, 84, of the 1500 block of Airport Road in Frederick County, was northbound on Victory Road in a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV. After stopping at a stop sign, Coffey said Strawderman pulled out and into the path of an eastbound 1999 Kawasaki motorcycle ridden by Charles E. Lowe of the 500 block of Cattail Road in Charles Town, West Virginia.
The 56-year-old Lowe, who was wearing a helmet, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital. An update on Lowe’s condition was unavailable Tuesday evening.
Strawderman, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center. She was charged with failure to yield. Her driving record includes a 2018 conviction for failure to yield.
