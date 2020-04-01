GAINESBORO — A motorcyclist fatally crashed on South Hayfield Road by the Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) intersection in Frederick County about 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Police said Gary L. Fletcher Jr., 31, of Shawneeland, was southbound when he lost control of his 2019 Suzuki GSX, veered left and collided with a tree in a yard behind an abandoned house at 113 S. Hayfield Road.
Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office traffic division commander, said on Tuesday that Fletcher crossed Northwestern Pike from North Hayfield Road before crashing. The crash occurred about 30 yards south of the intersection, near the former NB Market on Northwestern Pike.
What caused Fletcher to lose control remains under investigation, but Gosnell said speed isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash. The speed limit on that area of Hayfield Road is 45 mph.
Fletcher, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown a short distance from the impact. He was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center.
Gosnell said Fletcher was headed home after attending a barbecue in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. His girlfriend was following him. She declined to comment at the scene.
Gosnell said a driver heading south on South Hayfield saw Fletcher stopped by the intersection of North Hayfield Road and Northwestern Pike. The driver passed him and through his rearview mirror saw Fletcher resume traveling and crash. Gosnell said Fletcher may have stopped to wait for his girlfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.