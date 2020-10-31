WINCHESTER — Motorola Solutions has completed the move to a new 5,000-square-foot office and service facility in Frederick County that will make the deployment of public safety communications networks and products faster and more efficient.
The new Motorola Solutions facility is located at 236 Airport Road.
The company supports more than 65 Project 25 (P25) land mobile radio (LMR) customers in the commonwealth of Virginia, including the Virginia State Police, Shenandoah and Loudoun counties and the City of Winchester, as well as the statewide network in West Virginia.
The state-of-the-art facility includes a 3,000-square-foot garage bay that allows Motorola Solutions to service multiple emergency command vehicles — such as fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles — at the same time and to stage new systems and equipment for customers in the area. It employs a team of local technicians, installers and engineers to support current and future regional customers.
Motorola Solutions employs more than 200 people across six facilities in Virginia and works with a network of local small businesses that further extend its service capabilities. It is the nation's leading provider of LMR systems, public safety radios and law enforcement technologies.
