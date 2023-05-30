A Mount Jackson man was killed Sunday after police said his motorcycle was struck head-on by a car driven by a New Market man charged with driving under the influence.
The crash occurred at noon along U.S. 11 (Old Valley Pike) just north of Mooreland Gap Road, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.
A 2013 Ford Edge was traveling south on U.S. 11 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle, Bradley L. Painter, 57, of Mount Jackson, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Ford, Jony Salazar Ortiz, 28, of New Market, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Salazar Ortiz was later taken into custody and charged with one felony count of driving under the influence: involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of no valid operator’s license. He was transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.
