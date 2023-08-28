Mount Jackson police remain tight-lipped about the Sunday shooting incident in town that left two people dead and two injured.
Police as of Monday afternoon still had not released the names of the victims, including the suspected shooter, nor the status of the injured individuals. Questions remain including: Did the people involved in the shooting know one another?
Officers with the Mount Jackson Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the 200 block of Orkney Drive in town at approximately 2:47 a.m., according to an agency news release.
Police found four victims in the immediate area with apparent gunshot wounds, the release states. Officers found a 63-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman deceased. The deceased individuals were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for further examination. Emergency medical services workers took the remaining victims, a 67-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, to local hospitals with critical injuries, the release states.
The shots fired woke up several neighbors, some of whom posted comments on the release on the police department’s Facebook page.
Ashley Perez, a Shenandoah County native, lives out of state but was visiting her boyfriend at her brother’s house near where the shooting occurred.
“I was staying there and the gunshots did wake us up,” Perez said by phone Monday, recalling that she didn’t know at first what she had heard. “But then we heard the last one, we heard one more (gunshot), and then it was probably minutes later that there was a huge police and ambulance presence, like probably not even 10 minutes later.”
Perez said she and her boyfriend went outside to see what was happening.
“A police officer did come and talk to us and told us that we weren’t in any, like, immediate danger,” Perez recalled. “We did see them cover two bodies with sheets.
“We didn’t know at the time that anybody had, like, actually been hurt or killed and then we were just standing out there and we saw the cops cover two bodies up with sheets,” Perez said. “So we were like ‘oh, shoot, like this is not good.”
The neighbors would hold parties and Perez said she could often hear people arguing.
“But still, people argue,” Perez said. “It’s still, like, a crazy thing, like, you don’t expect that to happen in such a small, like, sleepy town.”
Police found a handgun at the scene and spent bullet casings in the area, according to the release. Police found one of the victims, who they believe is the suspect, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mount Jackson Police Chief Keith Cowart said by phone Sunday evening that the incident remains under investigation. Cowart would not release the names of the victims, including suspected shooters.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in New Market, Woodstock and Strasburg, along with fire and rescue companies from Mount Jackson, New Market, Conicville, Woodstock and the county assisted in the incident.
