BLUEMONT — “What happens on the mountain stays on the mountain.”
It is a refrain often repeated by Gerald Stone when discussing the Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center Police Department and the way he says department commanders have treated his wife, Sgt. Thelma Stone. Stone, hired in 2008 and promoted to sergeant in 2014, was placed on paid investigative leave on Feb. 10. Her husband said she’s forbidden to speak to the media, but he’s under no restrictions.
Stone is infuriated with how he said his wife was treated when informed of her suspension. He said she was called into an office with four commanders and ordered to take off her uniform shirt in front of them.
“They do that to humiliate you. To intimidate you,” Stone said, adding that his wife was allowed to keep her T-shirt and uniform pants on. “That’s unacceptable. That’s not protocol anywhere in any employment in any position.”
Stone said his wife, whose duties include administrative work, dispatching, dispatcher training and security checks, wasn’t initially told why she was being suspended. A Feb. 24 letter Gerald Stone provided to The Winchester Star from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, of which the Mount Weather Police Department is a part, said the suspension is based on an “ongoing investigation of a security violation that allegedly occurred” in February.
The letter from Mount Weather police Capt. Shannon L Crawford Jr. said Sgt. Stone was being placed on indefinite investigative leave. It said she’s not allowed to have contact with any Department of Homeland Security or FEMA personnel, visit any DHS or FEMA facilities, or access any DHS or FEMA information, without Crawford’s permission.
FEMA, whose mission is to respond to national disasters, has been part of DHS since 2003. It employs about 20,000 workers at 10 regional sites nationally, according to its website. Mount Weather is part of Region III, which includes the District of Columbia, Virginia and West Virginia.
Originally used in the early 20th century by the National Weather Bureau — now the National Weather Service — to launch kites and weather balloons, Mount Weather is now a “hub of our nation’s emergency response activity,” according to a FEMA fact sheet. Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Clarke County on the Loudoun County border, the 564-acre site is also used for training, including a gun range for local police departments.
Gerald Stone accuses Mount Weather Police Chief Kenneth Sheppard and Assistant Chief Christopher Scott Hammond of creating a toxic work environment that led to the way he said his wife was treated. He said commanders regularly berate, belittle and threaten officers.
“I’m not hiding in the shadows anymore while my wife is abused, discriminated against and sexually harassed. You name it. It’s going on on that mountain,” Stone said. “What happens on the mountain stays on the mountain, but not anymore.”
Stone said his wife is suing FEMA for sexual harassment and has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency tasked with protecting workers from discrimination and harassment. Stone said his wife filed the EEOC complaint despite his misgivings over the commission’s effectiveness.
“It’s doesn’t protect employees. It protects management,” Stone said. “Especially when they all stick together.”
‘They made her life a living hell’
Stone is bitter about the way he said the EEOC handled a complaint from his wife in 2015 after he said she was disciplined by FEMA. Stone said she was suspended for eight months without pay for inadvertently carrying her personal phone in her purse in an unauthorized area. He said management tried to fire her, but Stone hired a lawyer and Sgt. Stone was allowed to return to duty with a letter of reprimand.
“They made her life a living hell for eight months and we filed an EEOC complaint because it wasn’t about a phone,” Stone said. “They didn’t want a woman there who was in a supervisory position. Especially my wife who stands up to them when they do something unethical, immoral or criminal.”
Gerald Stone, an Air Force military police officer from 1983 to 2004, said the suspension was an outlier in what he describes as the otherwise exemplary career of his wife. He said his wife is well liked and respected, dedicated and hard-working.
“She has to be,” he said. “She’s a female in a predominantly male career field.”
Stone said his wife has usually gotten good performance evaluations. He provided The Star with a 2011 letter of commendation for Thelma Stone for her performance during a large exercise at the center. “Officer Stone stepped up to the roll as the on-scene commander at M-1 and executed her duties flawlessly,” the letter said.
After the February suspension, the Stones contacted the DHS Office of Inspector General, which referred their complaint to the FEMA Office of the Chief Security Officer and FEMA’s Office of Professional Responsibility. In an April 1 email to Gerald Stone, OPR investigator Daniel Plank said he’s investigating Sgt. Stone’s sexual harassment allegation.
“Thank you in advance for your cooperation,” Plank wrote. “The office is committed to thoroughly investigating allegations of employee misconduct.”
Stone said his wife’s most recent suspension is retaliation for her complaining about alleged harassment by Sheppard. He said Sheppard was suspended for two weeks in June for “unprofessional conduct and disparaging comments and profanity” during a meeting with Sgt. Stone on May 28 and was ordered to attend anger management classes. Stone said when his wife met with Sheppard to ask why she’d been passed over for promotion to lieutenant, Sheppard “berated and belittled” her.
Stone said his wife complained to FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., and her complaint was substantiated. Stone said the incident typifies how officers, particularly female officers, are treated by Mount Weather commanders.
Sara Riffle, who said she worked as a Mount Weather officer from 2003-14, agrees. Riffle said she and Thelma Stone were among a handful of female officers when she worked there. The department has about 100 officers, according to Gerald Stone.
Riffle said female officers were regularly passed over for choice assignments and promotions. She recalled not getting emails sent to male officers about an open driving instructor position. While getting time off for holidays and weekends was supposed to be done on a first-come, first-served basis, she said a male supervisor told her she should be more willing to work holidays and weekends because she was single and had no children. Riffle said she was also told by a Mount Weather administrator that if she filed a sexual discrimination complaint she would be blacklisted and never work in another government job.
“They blatantly discriminate against females in every aspect and in every job position,” Riffle said. “If you complain about the treatment, they try to discredit you and say you’re not a team player.”
Riffle wouldn’t comment on Sheppard but said Stone was a great officer. “She was very conscientious about her job and a friendly officer to work with,” Riffle said.
Through a sergeant, Sheppard wouldn’t comment when a Star reporter visited Mount Weather on April 1. He referred questions to a FEMA spokesperson.
FEMA spokesman Michael R. Hart wouldn’t answer a list of emailed questions from The Star.
In lieu of answers, Hart provided a written statement from Jaclyn Rothenberg, FEMA director of public affairs. She said FEMA takes the allegations seriously.
“While we do not comment on personnel matters, our agency operates under our core values of compassion, fairness, integrity and respect,” Rothenberg said. “These values are prominent in everything we do, from our interactions in helping others before, during and after disasters, to our professional relationships within our agency.”
An underground bunker
Much of what happens at Mount Weather is top secret. The facility includes housing for a government of last resort in the event of a national catastrophe.
In a 2016 reported titled “The Top Secret Bunkers the Government Doesn’t Want You to Know About,” ABC News identified Mount Weather as part of a nationwide network of underground bunkers government officials would use in the event of a nuclear war or other national disaster. “We have to make sure that there will be a government if Washington D.C. is attacked,” Andrew H. Card, White House Chief of Staff for President George W. Bush from 2001-06, told ABC.
In 1958, a bunker 300 feet below the Mount Weather site was completed, according to the website of the Federation of American Scientists, a nuclear arms control group. The bunker is designed as a “Continuity of Government” facility for surviving members of the White House, Congress, or Supreme Court in the event of a national emergency. It includes a crematorium, dining facility, hospital, recreational and sleeping quarters, and 20 office buildings inside tunnels, some of which are three floors tall, according to the FAS. The website — which relied on declassified government documents and media reports, including from Time magazine and U.S. News and World Report — said the only full-scale use of the bunker was during the massive Northeastern blackout in 1965.
“Although the facility is designed to accommodate several thousand people, (with sleeping cots for 2,000) only the president, the cabinet and Supreme Court are provided private sleeping quarters,” the website said. “For Continuity of Government purposes, senior officials are divided into Alpha, Bravo and Charlie teams — one remains in Washington, another relocates to Mount Weather, and the third disperses to other relocation sites.”
While much of what goes on at Mount Weather is classified, problems of sexual harassment throughout FEMA are public. In a report released on Sept. 29 titled “FEMA Must Take Additional Steps to Better Address Sexual Harassment and Sexual Misconduct,” the DHS Office of Inspector General documented a culture of harassment and misconduct that FEMA has failed to respond to. The report included responses from a 2019 survey of FEMA employees. Among the report’s findings were:
From 2012-18, 305 allegations by FEMA employees, including sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other sexual misconduct, were documented. But the OIG could only document whether 153 of the allegations were handled properly because FEMA failed to provide complete disciplinary and investigative files. “The missing documentation for half (153 of 305) of the relevant allegations hindered our ability to determine whether FEMA appropriately investigated and adjudicated allegations,” the report said.
FEMA didn’t document some EEOC sexual harassment-related complaints. “We attributed the inconsistent investigations and incomplete files to inadequate policies, processes, and training,” the report said.
One-third (265 of 765) employees who answered the OIG questionnaire said they experienced sexual harassment or sexual misconduct, but didn’t report it because they didn’t believe it would be properly investigated.
A total of 37% of respondents (3,103 out of 8,371) reported sexual harassment occurs “sometimes or frequently” at FEMA.
A total of 28% of respondents (2,359 of 8,352) reported sexual misconduct occurs “sometimes or frequently” at FEMA.
The OIG said FEMA has been responsive to the report’s recommendations. They include establishing a case management system for collection, tracking and disposition of investigations and disciplinary actions, formalizing procedures to ensure complaints are promptly addressed, and more consistent training of employees who investigate complaints.
Despite FEMA’s spotty history of accountability regarding sexual harassment, Gerald Stone said he believes his wife will be vindicated.
“There’s no way she’s going to lose her job,” he said. “When this is all said and done, they’re going to be paying the price.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.