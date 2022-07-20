Latest AP News
- European Parliament VP urges renewed China-Taiwan dialogue
- Glenn Ivey wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District.
- Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on
- Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs
- New Mexico tax changes benefit lower-income residents
- Gregory Coll wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 8th Congressional District.
- Sri Lanka Parliament to choose president to lead past crisis
- Sheriff asked to investigate ballot-box surveillance
- Neil Parrott wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.
- Jamie Raskin wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 8th Congressional District.
- David Trone wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.
- John Sarbanes wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Maryland's 3rd Congressional District.
Local News
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is one of 23 higher education institutions that will participate in Virginia Private College Week, hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV), from July 25-30.
- Star staff report
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — Opportunity Scholars of Winchester will host a free one-day event on Friday to show area high school students how to prepare for rewarding careers that don't necessarily require a college degree.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 6
WINCHESTER — For decades, Frederick County officials have wanted to expand Va. 37 eastward, but the project's $811 million cost has kept it from moving forward.
Monday, July 18, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 7
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man awaiting trial on rape and child molestation charges has lost a lawsuit in which he alleged he was treated unfairly at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
- By Matt Welch For The Winchester Star
-
- 2
MOUNT JACKSON — Bill Holtzman’s first business was building picnic tables and selling them for $25 apiece when he was just a kid. He followed that up by mowing lawns for $1 a yard on Bridge Street.
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Friday, July 15, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — A suspected gunman who had been on the lam since a March 20 shooting in Winchester was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in Martinsburg, West Virginia, two days after celebrating his 31st birthday.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — A woman who has identified herself as Peace Freedom is being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center following a wild pursuit on Thursday afternoon that damaged two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 4
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 to deny a conditional-use permit for a dog kennel on a 5.11-acre property at 409 Brill Road in Star Tannery.
AP National Sports
Death Notices
- Joseph Albert “Joe” Carper
- Roger L. Hulver
- Leslie John "Les" Tesdall, III
- Stephen Gene Manuel "Porkchop"
- Karen A. Baxter
- Death notices for July 20
- Stephen Gene Manuel "Porkchop"
- Milford John “Matt” Mathison
- Dennis Paul Murphy
- Charles James "CJ" Shoemaker
- Hazel Virginia “Penny” Kerns
- Lillian A. Childs
- Wayne M. Longerbeam
- Death notices for July 19
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.