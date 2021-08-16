KERNSTOWN — Minta Hardman says the history of Mountain View Christian Academy (MCVA) is a combination of a little dream she had for herself in Akron, Ohio, and a bigger dream of the elders of the Church of Christ at Mountain View and an even bigger dream of the surrounding community searching for a Christian education for their children.
The private school at 153 Narrows Lane was established in 1991, with the first class of five kindergartners taking their seats in the fall of 1992.
This year marks the school's 30th anniversary. The new school year is set to start Aug. 25 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Hardman, who has been with Mountain View Christian Academy since its inception and serves as the founding administrator, said she and her husband were posed a question about when the school would become a reality when they came to the church more than three decades ago.
“When my husband (senior evangelist Doug Hardman) and I came here, the leadership had been praying since the 1970s to start a Christian school,” she said. “We came here in 1990, and I was committed to staying home with my daughter. I had a background, though, in education. But they asked if I would pray about the possibility of using this building for Christian education.”
Hardman said she had earlier plans to start something similar in Akron, Ohio, so she prayed and then got to work.
A full-time day care was started first at the church, but people were still asking about a school. So, plans came together and the first five students were enrolled in the fall of 1992. The plan was to add a grade level each year.
“The year we added second grade, we had four ninth-graders say, ‘Hey, what are you going to do about us?’” Hardman said.
The school ended up having a fully staffed K-12 program by 1997, which it wouldn't have had until 2005 if the original plan had been followed.
In 2001, Mountain View Christian Academy became the first accredited Christian school in Frederick County. In 2003, the school added a campus for grades 7-12 as well as a modular building that houses a computer lab and library. The modular also houses The Learning Center, where students — including those with special needs — can receive one-on-one attention with their studies.
In 2005, the first students to complete all K-12 programs graduated. In 2019, an extended MCVA Vision 2020 plan was created to help guide the school into the future, and Tom Sederstrom was hired as director of advancement.
All of this was done while navigating the constant struggle of retaining students and teachers while maintaining a safe, educating environment.
“We’ve maintained and stayed strong to our beliefs, our mission and our philosophy in education, which really is to partner with parents,” Sederstrom said. “That’s really the driving force, bringing us alongside them in the education of their children, knowing what each other are doing and making sure that everything we do is to benefit the child. It’s a big responsibility, but one that we take proudly.”
Hardman agreed, saying one key to the school's longevity has been attention to programming.
“Instead of growing rapidly with building, we’ve been growing rapidly with our programming, offering AP classes, dual-enrollment with Lord Fairfax Community College, just establishing that program to be premier in the area,” she said. “The Learning Center was a huge, distinctive milestone. It was one we made so we wouldn’t see any student drown in our curriculum. We have a teacher who has her master’s degree in special education, and we’re blessed to have that.”
At a time when finding good teachers can be challenging, Hardman said she feels MCVA has been “crazy and amazingly blessed” with “the best teaching staff this side of heaven.”
“We have six teachers who have master’s degrees, two of us with doctorates — this is unheard of in a small Christian school,” she said. “If somebody had told me this 30 years ago, I’d have said, ‘No way.’”
Hardman said the school is proud to have many teachers who have been with MCVA for 15 to 20 years. And when those teachers retire, younger teachers are eager to join the school.
Each grade in K-6 has one classroom, except third and fourth grades, which each have two classrooms. Grades 7-12 intermix.
MCVA had 179 students enrolled as of Thursday, with a goal of 180 students before the first day of the upcoming school year.
Annual tuition is $7,000 for grades K-6 and $8,000 for grades 7-12.
Hardman said the biggest thing she’s learned in the school’s first 30 years has been trusting God.
“The recession in 2007 and 2008, our enrollment dropped by like 40%. But seeing God’s hand of provision through that, and through the facilities, the student body, the teachers, there’s no way these things could have happened without God,” she said. “I always say this has always been my biggest life lesson, trusting God’s provision. Beyond that, we have really allowed our core values to drive us in every decision that we’ve made.”
As for the next 30 years, Hardman said it is the school’s hope to build a standalone building on the 30-plus acre property. Beyond that, Hardman said the plan is to keep moving forward.
“We keep that mindset of continuous improvement — we’re never going to arrive. What’s our vision, where are we going to go?” she said. “That’s what we look forward to in the next 30 years — what [God] has in store for us.”
For more information about MVCA, call 540-868-1231 or visit mvca.ccmv.com.
