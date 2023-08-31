MIDDLETOWN — A campaign to restore the Middletown railroad station is right on track, with 80% of the fundraising goal reached.
The building will be the new home of the Winchester Model Railroad Club, which previously housed its model train display in downtown Winchester.
Area residents JJ Smith, Mark Moseley, Tom Lash, Barbara Grove and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Milholland were recognized as major contributors to the goal, Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV announced Wednesday.
The club aims to rebuild and replicate the original B&O station at its former location just off the CSX railroad tracks on West First Street in Middletown on land owned by the town, which has been working since October in partnership with the club to rebuild the old depot on its original foundation.
Last year, Dave Holliday Construction Inc. of Winchester put in $100,000 plus site work, planning and project management. The town and the train club launched a campaign to raise the additional $100,000 needed to complete the project.
Harbaugh said "it took five months to determine that this was not a wetland," and now that the site's non-wetland status has been determined, groundbreaking is expected to begin "soon."
Founded in 1982, the Winchester Model Railroad Club lost its home in a former CSX train station at 430 N. Cameron St. in Winchester in 2019 when the building was sold to a nonprofit group.
Club President Jim Clevenger says the group is grateful for the financial contributions and is eager to see continued progress on the campaign.
"We feel like we've done well" with the fundraising, Clevenger said, "and we hope that some people who have been on the fence will step up."
The club currently has about 20 members. Clevenger hopes their new headquarters will be complete within 18 months.
