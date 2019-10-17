Don’t tell Beth Bates that she can’t do something.
Because she’s going to turn around and do it anyway, and with more resolve.
For example, back in 2012 she and her husband Mark wanted to start a beer festival in Winchester. They had attended beer festivals all over Virginia, and felt they could organize one here. Their vision: a craft beer festival set up along the Loudoun Street Mall, allowing people to easily walk into shops and enjoy a meal at local restaurants. But the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority had issues with that idea.
“ABC initially had reservations about allowing an open-format event that included alcohol because no similar open event had been held in the area. Our application was declined,” said Bates.
“So Charlie Fish, Mark Bates and I created a presentation showing how the event would be responsibly managed and provided examples of events in Northern Virginia that were a similar format. We appealed the ruling with ABC, and they ultimately ruled in our favor. We’ve had Hop Blossom ever since.”
As Bates’ husband has said, that for his wife, all good things come from anger — meaning if something upsets her, she will work to find a solution.
“It’s a little spark in me that when I’m told ‘no,’ then I definitely want to go and do that thing,” she said.
Bates is definitely a do-er in the community. When she gets inspired — be it an event she thinks wants to create or fixing something she feels can be made better — she does it.
“That’s one of the things that’s very motivating to me — if I see something and I want to do it, it’s like why wouldn’t I try to do it? It may not work, but give it your best effort and try to make it happen for folks.”
She particularly enjoys the logistics of putting together an event — the planning, the strategy, pulling it all together. She enjoys that part more than the actual event itself, but feels gratitude in seeing how happy the people attending are. The Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival, soon to be in its seventh year, has grown to about 4,000 people in attendance, with many coming from out of state who look forward to it every year.
“I had a woman a couple of days ago who lives in Pennsylvania, who comes every year, who always messages me right around November, wanting to know what the date is for the next one so she can start figuring out her travel plans,” said Bates with a laugh.
Florida Girl turned Valley Girl
Bates was born in West Virginia, then moved to Florida with her family when she was in middle school. After she and her husband were married, the couple moved from Florida to Fairfax in 1998 for a temporary job opportunity for Mark — but instead they stayed, and Bates started Web Strategies out of their home. While living in Northern Virginia, she and Mark would escape city life and visit Winchester, particularly the Loudoun Street Mall. They’d frequent Murphy Beverage Company and Village Square, talking to co-owner Joerg Eichmann over brunch about dressage.
“We didn’t know him at the time ... The mall hadn’t been revitalized yet. It was still kind of a sleepy town,” she said.
The two loved Winchester. But little did they know that Winchester would be the future home base of Web Strategies.
The couple then moved to Reston in 2008, seeking a community feel that Fairfax didn’t offer to them, but they couldn’t seem to find it.
“We still couldn’t get the feeling of Winchester and the Shenandoah Valley out of our system, so once we were done with Reston we decided we would move out here,” she said.
In 2010, an opportunity with a large-scale marketing project with a national corporation came about, allowing Bates and her husband to move her home-based business to an office with a full-time employee. They knew exactly where to put that business: in Old Town Winchester.
Unfortunately, once the moves had been made — the office leased, the employee ready to start — the corporation went in a different direction.
“We were kind of like, it’s sink or swim so let’s make it work. And we did, which was good,” she said. Web Strategies, now located on Amherst Street, has enjoyed nine years in business in Old Town Winchester, and has grown to soon-to-be seven full-time employees.
Bates feels passionately about local businesses giving back to the community they serve.
“One of the things I really try to instill into my employees, and something we do as a business is support the community. So if we have an event going on it’s pretty much all hands on deck and I encourage them to do other things in the community, which they do,” she said.
“I think as a business owner you have to be dialed into your community. There will be things that you will agree with and things you won’t agree with, but just kind of standing back and not being involved, it’s not neighborly, it’s not lucrative, so why would you do that?”
Besides supporting animal welfare organizations like Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue, the Winchester SPCA, and a nonprofit she founded, Gooddogz.org, Bates and her company supports the Skyline Indie Film Festival, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Lost Weekend and Psychorama film festivals, which benefit local organizations, and Winchester Pride Week. Bates has also served on the boards of the Winchester Main Street Foundation where she flexed her event planning muscles helping organize events like Rally in the Alley, Winchester Restaurant Week, and Celebracion. She has also volunteered with The Laurel Center’s Snow Ball.
Bates also lends her marketing expertise to new or potential business owners.
“I think it’s important to help smaller businesses, and new businesses in the community. We’re all small businesses for the most part. When you’re first getting started, you don’t know what you need to do, and I’m always happy to have a conversation with somebody who is just getting started to give them the what to do, the pitfalls, from my experience, to try to put them in the right direction,” she said.
Stepping into another role
Three years ago, Bates took on the role of campaign manager for city Mayor David Smith — and is already gearing up for the Democrat’s re-election campaign.
“At the time, I was a Republican but I was good friends with David, and he told me he wanted to run. For me, especially now, but even then, it was more important to do what was right for the city, rather than get tied up in party lines,” she said. “He wanted to run, I wanted to help, because I truly believed he was the right person for the job.”
Bates said running a campaign was a great opportunity for her to see other sides of the community.
“I think in the community you have folks you see all the time, your friends, your business folks you fraternize with more than others, so it was interesting to me to get out and meet all of the community, and not just everybody on the walking mall. So that campaign opened up the doors for me to meet some new people,” she said.
Mover and Shaker
“It’s somebody that’s involved. Somebody who sees a problem and wants to fix it. Somebody who has a great idea, and wants to carry that out,” she said, when asked for her definition of a Mover and Shaker.
Becoming a Mover and a Shaker is something anyone can do, she said, you just have to act.
“One of the things I experience the most is folks who have great ideas either don’t know what the next step is or have a great idea but want somebody else to do it. If you have that idea, you see that issue, you have an interaction that makes you want to take action, then you should take action. If you’re not sure what you’re doing, come ask somebody. Ask me, I’m more than happy to give advice on stuff like that.”
While some people may fear going outside their comfort zone to act on something they care about — whether it’s an event they want to start, a cause they want to rally behind or an issue they want to draw attention to, Bates said, there are likely many others who feel the same way and who will support you.
“I think what you’ll find is that when you have a good idea, or you see a problem and you want to fix it, there are other people out there that see that same thing. Or will agree that your idea is something that they want to get involved in. Then you start a tiny community of folks that can get behind that thought and help carry it out.”
But the most important thing, Bates said, is to do something.
“I think people need to be more involved. If you’re negative about something, you see a problem, try to fix it. Find somebody who can help you fix it. Do something. If you don’t like it, do something about it. All good things come from anger,” she said with a laugh.
