WINCHESTER — Her name is LaTasha Do’zia, but around here she’s known as the Teen Whisperer.
“I sort of have a following of teens and I love that,” she said.
“I think that will be until my dying day, how that will be.”
Which is just fine by her — Do’zia said her purpose in life, the big part of the reason she gets up in the morning, is for young people.
“My mom and I were just talking about this last week. She said, ‘You’ve always been this way.’ Ever since I was 13, I was like, ‘I want to work with young people,’ and she was like, ‘You are a young people.”
Do’Zia grew up in Portsmouth, and enjoyed great access to the arts as a child. Since many children grow up without this influence, Do’zia feels that is what drove her to want to work with children and teenagers.
“It was important to me to be able to make sure that no young person was left behind, so to speak. Not just academically, but also socially, emotionally, and they always felt that they had a person that they could come to,” she said.
“To know that you are a person that they trust, an adult that they trust, they can come to for whatever reason, even if it’s just to feel safe in that moment in time, I feel like that’s my whole purpose.”
From board member to executive director
It’s a purpose that Do’zia does not take lightly. While she has worked with children and teens for the entirety of her career – starting out as a preschool teacher after college, creating Selah Theatre Project (more on that later), becoming a drama teacher at the Independent School of Winchester, serving as a board member of the Youth Development Center — she assumed the role of executive director of the YDC in 2018. There, she finds herself in a 22,000-square-foot wonderland for kids and teens, with gyms, a game room, snack bars with kitchens, a theater, lounges, meeting rooms, and offices.
Taking the helm of the YDC, Do’zia’s main goal was to not recreate the wheel — she did not want to create new programs if such programs existed outside of the YDC. Instead, she wanted to bring those programs to the YDC’s campus.
“All of it is community partnerships. What I didn’t want to do was to start programming where somebody else already had the programming. So if they have the programming but we have the space, basically we mesh, we become the mother nonprofit and we host them in our building,” she explained. Currently, the YDC partners with Baker’s Anchor Mentoring (formally Big Brothers Big Sisters), Adventures Beyond for special needs youth, and the Timbrook Achievement Center. And that’s not all — Girls on the Run will join in the spring, and Unique Hoops Basketball Academy will partner with the organization to start the YDC’s first youth basketball league.
“The thing I say all the time is everybody’s fighting for the same buck. This area has a lot of nonprofits, if we’re able to bring something to the table, and you’re able to bring something to the table, why not just work together and make it happen?” she said.
Selah Theatre Project
Do’zia brought Selah Theatre Project with her, a theater program for children and teens that she created in 2011, to be housed at the YDC when she became executive director. It’s come full-circle, because it was at the YDC where the Selah Theatre Project began, which later moved to Warren County.
Do’zia feels that theater is a unique outlet for children and teens, as it gives them a voice.
“As a drama educator, you learn that young people are starting to lose their imagination and creative-problem solving skills. So when, for example, when the Parkland shooting happened, my students were all teenagers, 15 to 18, and still couldn’t fully verbalize what they were thinking, feeling, or how they could address the issue with their local schools,” she explained.
“Theater gave them the outlet to ask all of those questions. And the beautiful part about theater, is that our job isn’t to provide solutions, it’s just to ask the questions. The what-ifs. Really it gives young people that tool that they can use and improvise a critical problem solving aspect or thought.”
Theater can also give kids a sense of belonging. Do’zia shared a story of one girl who changed over the course of her time in Selah, who went from observing to becoming an enthusiastic participant.
“I had one student that sat in the corner of my classes for a year. Did not speak, did not participate. When the session was up, I was not expecting that kid to come back the next year. I figured, they don’t like it. Which is fine, but I liked them as a person — they were really into books. The next year, that was the first kid that signed up for classes, and I was completely confused,” she said.
“So it was an amazing transition to see that kid go from somebody who was sitting in the back of the room observing and taking everything in, to now this is what that person is doing all the way up to their senior year of high school. It gave her a voice. And it also made her feel that she was a part of something. It gave her a place of belonging,” she said.
Selah Theatre Project opens its first season at the YDC this weekend with “Doubt,” a play that features an all-adult cast. The group’s first teen’s performance will be Nov. 15 with “Lebensraum,” followed by the children’s theater’s “Junie B. Jones Jingle Bells Batman Smells,” a Christmas play.
Future goals
Do’zia goal is for the YDC to be filled with young people every day, all day.
“I would definitely love to see the daytime filled with life, as much as it is in the afternoon. I also want to see the youth claim that space as theirs, whether it’s highly getting involved in certain activities, or starting up their own programs and activities. For example, I have one group of homeschoolers who would like to start their own student cafe in one of our kitchens.” she said.
“That kind of ownership is very important to me, because once a young person has that sense of ownership, they want to bring in more young people and say ‘Look at what I’ve done,’ or ‘Look what I’ve created,’ where the YDC has helped me. That’s the beautiful part, and that’s where I hope we’ll be able to go, a place where young people can call their own.”
For kids, having a such a space is empowering. Do’zia feels that the YDC can help prep kids socially, giving them the confidence and knowledge of knowing that they have a community of support behind them.
“That’s our job. I believe strongly that the YDC’s job is to build that community behind any young person who needs it, to show our young people what that looks like. Whether that’s entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, theater, arts, or even sports, what does that community look like for them and how did all of these people come to one space to be able to make that happen,” she said.
Mover & Shaker
As all of our Movers and Shakers have had different definitions of what a mover and a shaker is, there is an underlying thread in all of the definitions: someone who makes things happen in a community. Do’zia’s definition lined up with that perfectly.
“A mover is someone who is not afraid to bob and weave through whatever the obstacles are to accomplish whatever it is they are trying to shake up,” she said.
Do you know of someone who deserves to be one of The Winchester Star’s Mover & Shakers? The next nomination period will be in the summer for the 2020 Movers & Shakers. Nominations are received via an online survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.