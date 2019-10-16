WINCHESTER — Of all the places Nadine Pottinga has called home, Virginia claims the title for the longest. Born in England, Pottinga is a first-generation immigrant who will officially become a U.S. citizen Thursday when she takes the Naturalization Oath of Allegience.
Her journey began when she and her family moved to Vancouver, British Columbia when she was 2, followed by Toronto, and then to Minneapolis when she was a freshman in high school. Pottinga and her husband, Jonathan Bullock, moved to Clarke County in 2011 and moved to Frederick County this year.
“I moved around so much I developed an accent wherever I am and from whomever I’m around,” she laughed.
“When I go back to Minnesota, I get that Minnesota drawl. When I go to England I get a little bit of an English accent... And I definitely have a y’all, which I’ve picked up from being here. It’s really interesting, moving so many different places, you linguistically end up absorbing whatever’s around you.”
Moving all over the world is what Pottinga said led her to her chosen profession: the nonprofit sector.
“It’s tough when you move around so much, and when you have a quote-unquote ‘strange background,’ with parents that have very thick accents and unique traditions,” she said.
“Often growing up I felt like an outsider, my experiences being an immigrant have fueled my work and my career. It’s why I feel deeply passionate about helping others and I’ve made it my mission to welcome everyone to my community and to give every person the opportunity to grow and thrive.”
Her first job out of college was with Youth Works, a youth ministry that organizes social service and project trips for middle school and high school students. Pottinga traveled throughout California and Arizona to visit nonprofits and set up these service trips, which gave her the opportunity to work with a bunch of different nonprofits.
She moved to the Washington, D.C.-area thanks to a job with the Girl Scouts, followed by the Muscular Dystrophy Association. She was then recruited away for a position with the foundation of the Washington Redskins.
“I worked in the community relations department, specifically the Charitable Foundation, which is the 501c3 arm of the team that Dan and Tanya Snyder started when they bought the team in 1999,” said Pottinga.
“I led the development efforts in order to further the charitable goals of the Snyder family and worked with the players to achieve their philanthropic goals.”
Finding Winchester and the United Way
When she worked for the Redskins, she and her husband lived in Clarke County and Pottinga was commuting to Ashburn and to the stadium for game days. She decided it was getting to be too much.
“I was at a point in my life where I wanted to live and work in the same place. My husband and I had shopped and spent our free time in the Winchester area and really fallen in love with the community and all the activities that surrounded it — the hiking, the wineries and all that good stuff,” she said.
That’s when the president and CEO position with the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley became available, and she put her hat in the ring for the job.
“I actually thought I would never get it. I don’t know why. I just thought so highly of the United Way to begin with,” she said.
But Pottinga scored the position and has been leading the United Way for almost five years.
“It was exciting because I felt like it was going back to my roots, to where I started in nonprofit with community development. I love working with lots of nonprofits and systems,” she explained.
“So many times the challenges a community face are rooted in a system, and not necessarily one specific issue. I like being more of that 30,000-foot approach, where I can see how all things interact. I really felt I had that with my first job in the nonprofit space.”
New initiatives
Two years into her role, the United Ways across Virginia implemented a new program called ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed. The program seeks to help families who earn more than the official federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living — people who are working in jobs that don’t pay enough to afford necessities like housing, food, childcare, healthcare and transportation.
“We found out that 30 percent, a whole third of our community — that’s not even including people under the federal poverty line — are struggling with that,” said Pottinga.
“A lot of the federal and state grants require (an organization) to serve a certain percentage of the federal poverty level, which ALICE can be just a dollar over that threshold and then there’s really no support whatsoever.”
An example of how ALICE works is through Habitat for Humanity, a partner agency to the United Way. Pottinga explained a situation in which an ALICE family owns their home, and they get a roof leak but lack money for it to be repaired. The family can apply for a grant through the local Habitat for Humanity’s critical repair program, which receives funding through the United Way’s ALICE to help fund such projects.
Out of ALICE, Pottinga was inspired to create the Valley Assistance Network, a resource and referral program.
“We were getting a lot of phone calls from people looking for services, people not knowing where to go. Especially when people don’t qualify for social services, it can be hard to navigate the system and navigate different nonprofits in our community. I felt like there had to be a better solution than just us providing them a phone number and hoping they figured it out,” she said.
The Valley Assistance Network is available to anyone. One example might be someone who missed a day or two from work due to snow, and then not being able to pay their rent because their paycheck is short from the missed time.
“They are not a great candidate for social services because they are working. They’ll call Valley Assistance Network and a case manager will ask them questions, and they will work to connect them with a resource in town that might be able to assist them in that moment,” she said.
Over the past two years, the Valley Assistance Network has served almost 1,400 families. The call center began with one staff member and has since added a part-time person, in addition to four to five daily volunteers working full-time hours. The center has also gone from one phone line to four. Pottinga said her goal is to have the Valley Assistance Network in each of the communities the United Way serves — Shenandoah, Clarke, Page and Frederick counties.
“It’s certainly expanded and filled a need in the community that I’m proud of and that was sort of on the heels of the ALICE project.”
And since Pottinga, her staff, and the United Way want to help keep local residents out of such a crisis, they started the Pathways mentoring program in 2018, allowing individuals to meet one-on-one with a mentor to help them create a budget and ultimately become financially sustainable long-term.
“It’s not just about fixing a crisis issue, although that always is the first step, because people in crisis can’t always think about the bigger picture at that point,” explained Pottinga. “It’s about solving that crisis, and once we’re able to get them stable, it’s how can we utilize all of our awesome volunteers to help figure out a way to make them more financially stable so they don’t need services again.”
This mentorship program was inspired by the Financial Stability Centers that United Ways were doing in much larger cities, like Miami. Pottinga started researching what these communities were doing and felt it was something that could work here. She said they took examples of what different United Ways were doing on this front across the country, and crafted their own mentorship program that fit our community best.
Looking to the future
One future goal of Pottinga’s is for the United Way to help solve the local issue of a lack of affordable housing.
“We have a lot of working families that are having a hard time finding rent that is affordable. It’s about 70 percent of the folks who come to the Valley Assistance Network are looking for a housing-related need,” she said.
“It shows me there still is a big need in that area. I’d love to see how we can do it in a way that upholds the integrity of this beautiful community but helps us to expand industry and jobs, and allows people the ability to be able to live and work here.”
Affordable housing is a community-wide recognized issue, something that would take commitment from both public and private entities. Pottinga feels optimistic that the community can pull together to address this need.
“I think that Winchester is unlike any community I’ve ever worked in. There are some of the most kind and generous people, so I feel very optimistic always, and that I don’t feel like there’s a challenge we can’t tackle together. I love that about living here, there’s so much pulling together around issues,” she said.
Inspiration
Pottinga finds inspiration through traveling to different cities and countries; she’s fascinated to see how different communities handle social issues.
“Anytime you travel somewhere different, it gives you a completely different perspective from what’s happening in your own world,” she said.
“I love to visit new places, see how people live, see how different countries and places address social issues. I always think I gain so much professional knowledge from those experiences.”
Support system
Right now is a particularly busy time for the United Way, as fundraising season is underway. Her staff is going out to local companies and talking with employees about opportunities to donate a portion of their paycheck — starting at $2 a paycheck to anything they desire to donate — to a fund of their choice at the United Way.
“I’m very lucky to have a team who is incredibly bright and motivated. I like that I’ve moved into a space where I can empower them, teach them, develop them to go out and do those grassroots things I used to do myself,” she said.
This enables Pottinga to take care of the big-picture stuff, which is her favorite part of being the executive director.
“Thinking about what is the future like, who should I be meeting with in order to make those things happen, thinking about expansion, how do we go about that, what relationships need to be built to do that. I get to focus on that, because they do such a great job executing our campaign, our marketing, those things seem to run on their own now which is a really neat place to be in,” she said.
Mover & Shaker
Pottinga feels honored to be named a local Mover and Shaker, and credits having a supportive staff and board for earning that title.
“When I think of the term mover and shaker, I think of someone who thinks outside the box, whose willing to do new things, who is sometimes willing to fail at those things,” she said.
“I don’t think I’d be able to do those things if I didn’t have a board who felt I was capable of it, but always felt that being that mover and shaker is where we want to be. It’s so easy to just say, ‘Let’s just do what we’ve always done because we’re really good at it, right?’ I’m appreciative of everyone around me who encourages me to think outside the box, and push places where people haven’t pushed before.”
