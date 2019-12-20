WINCHESTER — A seasonal reminder of the first movie made by Shenandoah University’s fledgling film department adorns two rooms at Winchester’s George Washington hotel.
A pair of tall Christmas trees are the same exquisitely decorated trees used in "Santa Girl," which was filmed in Winchester in November 2017.
The trees were backdrops for the winter formal and wedding scenes. "Santa Girl" is now streaming on Netflix.
“The movie wasn’t released in 2018, so we kept [the trees] in storage for two years,” said Suzi Smith, the hotel's general manager.
“We took lots of pictures when we first took them down,” Smith said. “It was like putting a puzzle together” when they resurrected them, she added.
Reassembling the trees took all day.
A 16-foot-tall tree stands in a corner of the hotel’s banquet room, shimmering like a winter wonderland, with a sign noting it is the tree used in the movie, a seasonal highlight for those attending the hotel’s many winter events.
“They were a lifesaver,” said Blayne Weaver, a veteran Hollywood professional who directed the film and was hired five months ago to become the two-year-old Shenandoah University Film Studio’s first director-in-residence.
For the movie, the hotel had to unpack and decorate the winter formal tree in mid-November following an evening banquet, with the film crew arriving at 8 the following morning.
“The banquet ended at 11 p.m. and we were here all night working,” said Smith. “We finished around 7:30 and the film crew was due at 8 a.m.”
Area companies chipped in to help with both tree decorations. The wedding tree was decorated and filmed in October.
“Everybody who helped us do these two scenes did it at no charge,” said Smith, who added the trees “will probably not” be used again after this Christmas.
“The Christmas tree and décor elevated the production of the movie,” said Weaver. “I cannot overstate what they did for the movie. They were great, just wonderful.”
Scheduling was tight because veteran actor Barry Bostwick, who played Santa in the movie, only had five days in Winchester in which to film the winter dance scenes.
“We had to do the filming all at once (12 hours straight) because the hotel had another banquet the next day,” Weaver said.
“It would not have been possible without what the hotel and everyone did for us.”
The wedding tree occupies a corner in the hotel’s Half Note Lounge, standing 12-feet-tall and festooned with red, green and gold Christmas balls. It “was designed to look like it was in Santa’s home,” Smith said.
During the holiday season, "Santa Girl" is being shown on a screen above the hotel’s free coffee counter.
Adding to the hotel’s Christmas décor are two other distinctive trees.
One is a 16-foot tree leaning forward into the lobby populated with mischievous elves emptying Santa’s sack of presents and removing ornaments.
One elf traverses a high string of lights to reach Santa and his sleigh above the hotel’s Piccadilly Street entrance and more elves appearing to switch hotel room keys behind the check-in desk.
“I like elves,” said Smith, who envisioned an “Oh What Fun” Christmas theme idea, and Kenny Tripplet, the hotel’s chief engineer and Emily NcNemar, sales and marketing coordinator, plus other staff, made it a reality. Smith decorated her own 6-foot tall tree in the hotel’s George’s Food and Spirits restaurant with real gingerbread cookies, real popcorn strands and sparkling cardboard lollipops.
When you enter the restaurant the gingerbread aroma “smells just like Christmas, doesn’t it,” said Smith, who delights in the seasonal challenge for different themes, unique Christmas trees and an overall sensation of holiday spirit within the hotel.
“Who doesn’t love Christmas?” she asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.