WINCHESTER — Dance students at Shenandoah Conservatory rehearse Tuesday for their fall dance concert “Moving Forces,” which begins tonight in the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre on the Shenandoah University campus.
“Moving Forces” includes works by guest choreographer Casey Noblett and faculty choreographers Tiffanie Carson, Erica Helm, Michael Lomeka and Charlie Maybee.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and $5 for non-SU student and are available through the school’s website and at the theater box office. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
