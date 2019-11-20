WINCHESTER — The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) is kind of a big deal.
The nonprofit museum at 901 Amherst St. was recently accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), a distinction held by just 1,070 of the nation’s 33,000 museums.
“It’s a gold star,” MSV Executive Director and CEO Dana Hand Evans said in an interview on Tuesday. “We’ve worked on this since the museum was conceived in 1997.”
The Arlington-based AAM is a national leader in developing best practices for a wide variety of museums. Accreditation by the nonprofit is the highest possible recognition that a museum can earn.
To achieve the level of excellence demanded by the AAM took the MSV thousands of staff and volunteer hours over several years, Evans said.
In August, an accreditation team from the AAM spent three days at the MSV, inspecting the grounds, reviewing community engagement programs, scouring financial records, talking with employees and volunteers, and ensuring the museum was working in the best interest of its patrons and collections.
“A lot of museums that are smaller can’t meet those demands simply because they don’t have the staff or volunteer pool to do it,” Evans said.
The MSV has 35 full-timers and 25 part-time and seasonal employees, plus more than 100 volunteers. Working together, they prepared information for the AAM about museum operations, bylaws, board structures, committee policies, exhibit selection and maintenance, educational programs, financial sustainability and more.
“There were a lot of things we tackled each year,” Evans said. “We submitted more than 1,400 pages of information in boxes — audits, annual reports, every program we have done for the last 10 years. It’s a lot of material.”
Wilborn Roberson, president of the MSV’s board of directors, said the depth and breadth of the museum’s efforts was noticed by the AAM.
“We’re bringing in exhibits that really touch a cross-section of the community, whether it’s youth or the older population,” Roberson said. “Some may be interested in things that are more artistic, some may be interested in things that are more hands-on.”
He said the AAM was particularly impressed with the enthusiasm and dedication of the MSV’s staff and volunteers.
“They all have a common mission, a common goal,” Roberson said of the MSV’s personnel. “The staff works hard on the mission of serving our community and bringing it something that is meaningful.”
The MSV is a 50,000-square-foot museum that showcases the art, history, culture and heritage of the Shenandoah Valley. Its 214 acres on Amherst Street also includes the 225-year-old Glen Burnie House, 7 acres of public gardens, a maker-space studio and Winchester’s only working farm. Each year, more than 92,000 people visit the property.
Attendance could climb even higher next year with the opening of a $9 million trail system, The Trails at the MSV, that will include outdoor art installations along three miles of trails for walking, running and biking.
“The museum has evolved so much, and that’s been because of the community,” Roberson said. “Truly, there wouldn’t have been a fire to pursue the accreditation without the community’s spirit and support.”
Anyone interested in visiting the freshly accredited Museum of the Shenandoah Valley can do so free of charge today and every Wednesday, when admission fees are waived. The MSV will also be open the weekend after Thanksgiving, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Julie Armel said, “for friends and family visiting from out of town.”
For more information about the museum, including operating hours and admission prices, visit themsv.org.
