WINCHESTER — Even though First Night Winchester announced earlier this year that it was ending its 35-year run, daytime, family-oriented New Year’s Eve festivities will be hosted on Dec. 31 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
“We are excited to continue this popular community tradition,” MSV CEO and Director Dana Hand Evans said in a media release, noting that the MSV has been offering New Year’s Eve family entertainment and the coloring contest for over a decade. Prior to this year, these activities were organized in partnership with the nonprofit First Night Winchester, which organized family-friendly New Year’s Eve entertainment and festivities in downtown Winchester.
After First Night Winchester disbanded, the MSV was asked to keep the spirit of the celebration going, according to the release.
So, the museum has expanded its daytime entertainment program this New Year’s Eve and “plans to keep building the New Year’s Eve celebration at the MSV in the years ahead,” the release states.
Right now, the MSV is inviting people of all ages to participate in the annual First Night Winchester Coloring Contest, which is underway and continues until Dec. 29. Prizes will be awarded in different age groups. Those interested in participating may pick up free coloring sheets at the MSV guest services desk, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Coloring sheets also may be downloaded online at www.theMSV.org/FN22.
The coloring sheet features a drawing by Shenandoah Valley artist John Burns that celebrates New Year’s Eve at the MSV and “Destination: Latin America,” a traveling exhibition of modern and contemporary Latin American art currently on view at the museum.
To be eligible to win a prize in the contest, participants must bring (or mail) completed coloring sheets to the MSV by 5 p.m. Dec. 29. Winners will be contacted on Dec. 30. The six winning entries will be on display in the MSV lobby on New Year’s Eve.
For Dale Williams of Winchester, the coloring contest has become a family tradition, especially for her grandchildren. At least one grandchild has won each year her family has participated. Last year, in addition to a 5-year-old granddaughter winning in her age group, Williams’ daughter won in the adult group.
In addition to entertainment throughout the day on New Year’s Eve, admission to the museum’s galleries and gardens will be by donation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year’s Eve marks the final opportunity for visitors to tour the museum’s Glen Burnie House and gardens before they close for the winter season.
In the galleries building, magic shows will take place at 10 a.m. and noon; the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will present programs at 2 and 4 p.m., and balloon animal making and face painting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. While the entertainment is free, tickets are required for the magic and animal shows. Those interested in attending may get tickets at www.theMSV.org/FN22. As space is limited, early registration is encouraged. Tickets are not required for the face painting or balloon activities. The Trails at the MSV will be open from 7 a.m. until dusk on New Year’s Eve.
For more information about the MSV, visit www.theMSV.org or by call 540-662-1473, ext. 235.
