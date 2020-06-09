WINCHESTER — The 7 acres of gardens at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley have reopened after closing to the public on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MSV is reopening in phases, beginning with the gardens. Admission through June 19 is by donation.
Along with exploring a new Bamboo Grove east of the Asian Garden and seeing a variety of peonies and roses in bloom, visitors to the gardens will note modifications made to encourage physical distancing.
In an effort to eliminate congestion at the garden entrance, visitors are being asked to exit the gardens through a gate by the south field, and tables in the picnic area have been spaced to more than 6 feet apart. All garden restrooms are closed.
Also new for the 2020 season, MSV members may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. before the site opens to the public.
In celebration of the MSV’s 15th anniversary, membership fees are being discounted throughout 2020. To receive the membership discount, the code “ART15” should be entered during the online checkout process on the website at www.theMSV.org.
A special outdoor exhibition of David Rogers’ Big Bugs is scheduled to open to the public on June 23. Upon the opening of the galleries and the Big Bugs exhibition, admission will be required to visit the MSV.
The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St. The MSV gardens are open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each Wednesday now through Sept. 2, the MSV is open until 8 p.m.
