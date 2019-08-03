WINCHESTER — Like many professions, art is a field in which women have had to break through the glass ceiling, not only as artists but also as professionals working in art museums and galleries.
“It’s an uphill battle in terms of recognition. If you look back to the mid-1600s, it wasn’t common practice for women to pursue art as a field, it took a lot of courage to do so. That’s increased over time,” said Celeste Fetta, director of education at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.
“In the canon of art history, it’s still hard for women to find a place in the forefront, especially in terms of name recognition. Exhibitions that focus on a woman artist are fewer than those that focus on male artists.”
These themes, among others, will be part of a panel discussion on Women in the Arts to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Fetta will be joined by local artist Sally Veach, whose exhibition Ghosts of a Forgotten Landscape recently opened at the MSV; Kerry Stavely, local artist and owner of Tin Top Art and Handmade in Old Town Winchester; and Nick Powers, curator of collections at the MSV. The panel will be moderated by Kathryn Wat of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.
The idea for the panel was inspired by the MSV’s current exhibition Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light. Louis C. Tiffany employed women in his studio at a time when women were typically not employed in the arts or recognized for their role in the field.
“(Tiffany) believed that women had a heightened color sense and had delicate fingers to handle the fragile glass more so than men. A lot of his designers were women,” said Sally Meyer, adult programs manager at the MSV, who organized the panel.
Two of Tiffany’s designers were Clara Driscoll and Agnes Northrop. In 2005, letters Driscoll had written to her family became public, which lead to long-overdue recognition of the role these two women, and the many others, played in Tiffany’s success.
“Knowing these two women were instrumental in his success, with the exhibition with this element of women designers and artists who didn’t necessarily get direct recognition in their time, sparked what we might be able to do,” explained Meyer of the inspiration behind the idea for the panel discussion.
“At the same time we were looking to install an exhibit by Sally Veach, and she’s a local artist who has a solo exhibition at the museum. It seemed like a really good time to look at women in the arts, historically and today, using contemporary art, art from long ago, to get a broad view of things.”
Veach, a trained artist who has a bachelor’s of fine arts from Syracuse University, said she took 25 years off from making her art when she had children. She got back into painting in 2011 and now paints every day in her home-based studio.
“It took many years to get back in touch with that side of me, which was so important to my identity for so long. But when my kids were home, I gave up my own identity and lived through them and our family,” said Veach.
“I’m so glad that I am doing the work now to pursue my interests and fulfill what I always believed was my purpose here on earth, even though nothing is more important than my children.”
Veach said she chose to stay at home to raise her children, since she had that option. But finding time for art was impossible.
“In any event, the option of pursuing the arts did not exist — there was no room in my life for focusing on myself. Looking back, of course, I feel this was a mistake. I took the easy way out since it was available to me,” she said.
Working professionally in the art world — in museums, for example — is also often unequal. “Pay equity is number one,” said Ferra.
Ferra said she would lalso ike to see more women in higher level roles and director roles.
“There have been a lot of strides in the past few years,” she said.
“Right now is a fabulous time for women in the arts. However, it seems some of it is opportunistic,” said Veach.
“It is the topic du jour and I am not sure the current focus on women artists is always coming from the right place. But this is the complexity of societal endeavors. I do feel that attitudes will not slip backwards, and women artists from today to hundreds of years ago are benefiting from this conversation.”
Meyer said that museums around the country are taking notice that a majority of art in museums is created by men, and are now seeking to add more art by women to their collections.
“In our collection at the MSV we are looking to increase the amount of objects made by women, whether they are contemporary artists or more historic objects,” she said.
In addition to these topics, the panel will also discuss women working in decorative arts in the 19th century, in particular Driscoll’s and Northrop’s contributions to the Tiffany studios.
The Women in the Arts panel discussion takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday in the MSV’s reception hall. Cost is $15 per person, free for members. Pre-register by today; walk-ins welcome as space permits. Register online or call 540-662-1473, ext. 240.
