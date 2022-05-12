Nearly 120 types of plants will be available for purchase at the seventh Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Heritage Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Admission to the plant sale at 901 Amherst St., Winchester, is free.
“This is our biggest sale we’ve had so far,” said MSV Deputy Director of Marketing and Communications Julie Armel.
Organized by the MSV, the Heritage Plant Sale features more than 3,000 plants, all selected by the museum’s horticultural experts for their ability to thrive in Shenandoah Valley gardens.
The sale will include perennials, shrubs, trees, annuals, vines and vegetables.
“One thing that’s really notable is a lot of the plants that we sell are also in the museum gardens,” Armel said.
In particular, the museum’s horticultural staff chose plants that thrive well in the Shenandoah Valley, she said.
The plants offered at the sale are ready for immediate planting, said MSV Director of Gardens and Director of Museum Operations Perry Mathewes.
Many of the plants available have stood the test of time in the museum’s Glen Burnie Gardens, he explained, including peonies, columbine, iris and black-eyed Susans. Other plants that guests can buy are more unusual, like willowleaf sunflower, golden groundsel and persimmon trees.
Some of the plants taken from the Glen Burnie Gardens are hibiscus and crepe myrtle from the Perennial Garden, strawberries from the vegetable garden, Carolina jasmine from Jasmine Allée, cardinal flower and Virginia sweetspire from Kathie’s Spring Garden, autumn fern from the Green Garden, English lavender from the MSV parking lot and Siberian Bugloss and Virginia bluebell from the Water Garden.
“For shrubs, we buy in,” Mathewes said.
But people aren’t likely to find all of these plants at the average garden center.
“We like to buy some very fun and unusual plants,” said Mathewes. “Sometimes we’re trying to get some plants that are a little hard to find.”
During the plant sale, horticultural staff will be available to answer questions about the planting, care and maintenance of plants available for purchase.
Proceeds from the sale will support the care and maintenance of the MSV gardens. A detailed listing of plants available for purchase is posted at theMSV.org/plants22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.