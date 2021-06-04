WINCHESTER — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after he said two men beat and robbed him in the 100 block of North Loudoun Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan said in a Thursday email that the man has been treated and released from Winchester Medical Center. The man told police he was on his way back to his friend’s Liberty Avenue home when he was confronted by two men in an alley who demanded money. When he refused, he said they punched him, put him in a chokehold and stole his wallet ,which contained a several hundred dollars.
Behan said a detailed description of the suspects was unavailable Thursday. The robbery remains under investigation.
