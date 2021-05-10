WINCHESTER — A multi-vehicle crash during a vehicle pursuit just outside of the Winchester city limits left one dead Saturday night, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department.
Kondwani Rogers, who was listed as having a Waterford Lane address in Frederick County, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, FCSO officials said. His age was not listed.
Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Frederick County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy R.W. Marcelle observed a 2003 Cadillac passenger vehicle, driven by Rogers, being operated in a “reckless manner” on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in the area of Welltown Road, a FCSO news release stated.
The vehicle was observed going over 100 miles per hour at one point, the release said, but Marcelle was able to catch up to the vehicle on Va. 37 just prior to the North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) exit. The vehicle slowed down and stopped at a red light just off the exit, the release said.
Marcelle had planned to stop the vehicle in the area of the Sheetz gas station in the Sunnyside area, the release said, but the Cadillac sped away when the light turned green, making a left turn to go south on North Frederick Pike and causing Marcelle to activate his emergency equipment to pull the subject over. But the subject continued to flee, the release said.
Marcelle radioed that a subject had fled an attempted traffic stop and was now traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour while heading toward the city limits of Winchester.
Once it reached the four-lane divided roadway on North Frederick Pike, the Cadillac was observed crossing the center line. Its momentum carried it into the northbound lane, sideswiping a 2016 Honda Civic, operated by Jeremy Nicely of Winchester, the release said.
The Cadillac didn’t stop and continued driving south in the northbound lane, striking a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, operated by Zachary Harner of Winchester, head-on. The impact caused the Cadillac to flip onto its roof and come to a stop.
A small fire was coming from the Cadillac, and the subject inside the vehicle had to be extracted by Frederick County Fire and EMS personnel, the release said. Once the driver of the Cadillac was reached, “it was clear that the driver had not survived and was pronounced dead on scene,” the release said.
Harner, the driver of the Trailblazer, was treated for serious but “apparently non-life threatening injuries” at Winchester Medical Center, including surgeries for various fractures, the release added. Nicely, the driver of the Civic, refused medical treatment.
All three vehicles are considered to be total losses. Members of the FCSO Patrol Division, VDOT and Virginia State Police all assisted on the call. The roadway was shutdown for approximately six hours during the investigation and it was noted that this is the second major crash at this location in the past 10 days.
