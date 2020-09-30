BERRYVILLE — Three teenagers are expected to be charged over at least 14 BB gun drive-by shootings in Clarke County that reportedly occurred from Sept. 10 through Friday, including one in which a man was hit with a pellet.
Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption of the Clarke County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old female and two underage boys were questioned after police received a tip that they were responsible. He said the Toyota Rav4 the 18-year-old drives resembled the SUV seen on surveillance video after a man was hit in the stomach on Mosby Boulevard and Pickett Court in Berryville about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. Berryville Police Chief Neal White said the man wasn't seriously injured.
Shooting locations included First Street, Liberty Street, Millwood Road and two shootings on East Main Street in Boyce. Most of the shootings involved vehicle windows, although some businesses were hit.
White said each vehicle window hit caused at least $200 in damage.
The investigation has included searches of the Toyota and the homes of the suspects, according to Sgt. Jason Hough of the Sheriff's Office. He said at least one phone will be searched to see if the suspects filmed the shooting of the man.
Sumption and White said while BB gun vandalism occurs periodically, the high number of businesses and vehicles struck was unusual and it's possible more vehicles were hit, but the owners haven't reported it yet. Sumption said investigators are consulting with the county Commonwealth's Attorney's Office regarding charges against the suspects. Likely charges include multiple counts of destruction of property and possibly malicious wounding over the man who was shot.
"There's just so many incidents that we're trying to get them all organized and make sure we charge the right thing for the right number of incidents," Sumption said.
(1) comment
She's 18, an adult. Name her.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.