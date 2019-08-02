WINCHESTER — A new piece of public art created by local children is decorating the chain-link fence around the former Winchester Towers site.
The colorful mural on display at the corner of Cameron and Piccadilly streets is the work of the Advanced Art Mural Painting Camp held last week at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
The 4X16-foot mural was created by seven campers ages 10 to 13 and two counselors-in-training over a week of half-day sessions.
Each camper drew up his or her own idea and instructor Abigail Gomez put all their designs into one cohesive work.
The mural includes images of a butterfly, a cardinal, a bumblebee and a large moon inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
The mural was created with outdoor acrylic paints on masonite panels, which are naturally a bit water resistant, Gomez said.
The entire piece was then coated with a waterproof sealant.
Gomez, who received permission from the city to hang the mural, will inspect the artwork periodically to make sure it’s holding up in the weather.
“I’ve been wanting to get some public art out there for some time,” said Gomez, an experienced muralist with a bachelor’s and a master’s degrees in fine art.
Gomez has offered the mural camp several times at the Discovery Museum and is planning to start a drop-in session one afternoon a week once the school year begins.
“A lot of these kids have been in previous camps one or two times before,” Gomez said.
“Three times,” piped up Annika Ponceroff, age 11, who attends James Wood Middle School.
Kids enjoy mural painting, she said, because they get to be creative and offer their own special contribution, but they also get to collaborate on their friends’ work.
“I knew this idea could be quickly and easily executed and would be a high-quality product,” said Gomez, a previous artisan in residence at the Discovery Museum. “It will bring a lot of color and life to that corner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.