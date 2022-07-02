WINCHESTER — Old Town is looking much more colorful these days thanks to an ongoing public art project being overseen by Arte Libre VA.
Abi Gomez, founder and executive director of the Winchester-based nonprofit that provides equitable access to the arts for youth of color, said Arte Libre VA's Crosswalk Mural Program is bringing a dozen street portraits to parking spaces along East and West Piccadilly Street.
The project is being funded by proceeds from a Downtown Improvement Grant issued last fall by the Winchester Economic Development Department for facade improvements on Piccadilly.
"They earmarked a portion of that funding to use for public art," Gomez said this week as she and two other artists, Rin Null and Kelsey Camacho, painted the seventh of 12 murals that are planned for Piccadilly.
Over the winter, Gomez said Arte Libre VA put out a call for original designs from local emerging and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) artists that could be painted on asphalt.
"We had about 60 people respond with artwork," she said. "The MSV (Museum of the Shenandoah Valley), the city of Winchester and Arte Libre had members on a panel that selected 12 designs by 12 different artists to go on these 12 parking spots along the north side of Piccadilly."
For all 12 artists, the murals are their first pieces of public art.
One of the chosen artists was Null, an 18-year-old Winchester resident who created the colorful motif of sunflowers that she, Gomez and Camacho were painting on Wednesday morning next to the Bank of Clarke County's Old Town branch at the corner of East Piccadilly and North Loudoun streets.
"I was inspired by '70's aesthetics and I wanted something that looks nice," said Null, who will attend her first semester of art school this fall in Philadelphia. "I don't have meaning behind most of my art; I just do it because I like it."
Camacho, an Arte Libre VA board member, said it's physically taxing to paint a large street portrait while kneeling on the pavement for hours on end in the hot summer sun.
"It is honestly really hard on the body," Camacho said while stretching her back. "It's the entire body but especially the right arm, or whatever your dominant arm is, because it's a 10-hour, 12-hour day."
Each mural being painted on Piccadilly is started and completed in a single day. Gomez said that's because Arte Libre VA wants to cause as little disruption as possible to businesses along that stretch of road.
On Wednesday morning, local psychologist and art lover Philip Pate was walking down East Piccadilly Street and noticed how hard Gomez, Null and Camacho were working, so he stopped and bought breakfast for all three of them.
"We've had really good public response," Gomez said. "A lot of the cars that drive by stop and thank us for bringing a lot more color and vibrancy and life to the downtown area.
The paint being used for the murals, she said, is the same type of paint road crews use to stripe traffic lanes on streets, so the artwork should be durable and long-lasting.
"We'll have to see what happens with the salt and the snow plows over the winter ... but the paint should last two to five years," Gomez said.
Any necessary touchups due to weathering and damage, she added, will be performed by Arte Libre VA "as the budget allows."
Rainy weather has slowed the painting of the street murals — work was supposed to begin in May but a series of storms pushed the start date back to June 18 — and Gomez said she isn't entirely sure when the project will be completed.
"We've been playing the game with a weather app trying to figure out what the best days are," she said. "We also have to work around the city's schedule of events, so we won't be able to do anything this weekend because they're having their Fourth of July celebration."
Once work resumes on the five remaining murals, Gomez said anyone who enjoys creating artwork is invited to come out and help with the street paintings. For more information and scheduling updates, visit Arte Libre VA's Facebook page at facebook.com/ArteLibreVA
