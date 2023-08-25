WINCHESTER — A local man is facing a murder charge in connection with an Aug. 2 accident in Fauquier County that resulted in the death of a Berryville teen, according to the Virginia State Police.
Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield, 19, of Winchester, was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder: homicide and one felony count of eluding law enforcement, the VSP announced Friday night.
Earlier in the day, Winchester Police Department officers took Greenfield into custody without incident in the 1650 block of South Braddock Street in the city, state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
Greenfield was transported to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, where he was being held without bond, a press release issued by Coffey stated.
No other details of the arrest were provided.
According to state police, the crash occurred at 12:22 a.m. Aug. 2 at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Road) and Route 712 (Delaplane Grade) in Fauquier.
A 2015 Honda Accord, which was reported stolen out of Winchester, was traveling north on Route 17 when it came upon a railroad crossing where traffic was stopped for an approaching train. The Honda crossed the center line, went around the stopped vehicles, disregarded the railroad crossing arms and attempted to cross the railroad tracks when it collided with a westbound Norfolk Southern train, the release stated.
The release identified Greenfield as the Honda's driver. It stated that he sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
A passenger in the Honda, Haidan B. Smallwood, 18, of Berryville, sustained life-threatening injuries and also was flown to INOVA Fairfax, where she later succumbed to her injuries, the release stated.
A second passenger, Nakii Russell, 20, of Leesburg, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment, according to the release.
Neither the driver nor the passengers were wearing seatbelts, the release mentioned.
The train remained on the scene, and nobody aboard it was injured, said the release.
