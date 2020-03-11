WINCHESTER — Murder suspect Ronald Emmanuel Johnson is scheduled to stand trial on March 23, but it may be delayed.
On Tuesday morning in Winchester Circuit Court, Johnson said he wants to hire a lawyer rather than rely on court-appointed attorney Howard Jason Manheimer. Johnson told Judge Brian Madden that his family plans to contact attorney David L. Hensley. Hensley couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.
Johnson, 27, of the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue in Winchester, is one of four people accused of the attempted robbery and murder of Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. in his home at 331 Smithfield Ave., on Dec. 31, 2018. Also charged are city residents Edward N. Bell Jr., 22; his sister Xavian E. Bell, 21; and a juvenile who authorities haven’t identified.
Witnesses told police the killing occurred when two or three people wearing masks broke in around 10:50 p.m., according to court documents. Reid, a 40-year-old father of one, was shot twice in the chest.
If Johnson gets a new lawyer, a delay would likely be necessary for the attorney to get acquainted with the case. The potential delay exasperated Heather D. Hovermale, the deputy commonwealth attorney prosecuting the case. She told Madden that one witness the prosecution planned to call has died and that other witnesses have carved out a week of their time for the Johnson trial as well as a week each for the Bell trials. “I don’t want to have to explain to the decedent’s family that we can’t have a [prompt] trial,” she told Madden.
“I understand your position,” Madden replied. “But he does have a right to new counsel.”
The case was continued until 2 p.m. on Tuesday. A decision on when the trial will occur could be decided then.
